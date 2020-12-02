Cannabis oil facility opens in Neeses; Official says facility offers better cost, quality control

The operation includes the entire process including planting, cultivating, harvesting, drying and extracting CBD from the hemp plants.

Starting as small seedlings in a greenhouse, the hemp is planted organically and grown throughout the spring, summer and fall.

The crop is then harvested, dried and prepared for extraction.

The facility will also provide hemp extracting services to other CBD companies via Carolina CannaTech, its parent company.

Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said, "All investment is good in our county.

"This is clearly a new market and a new opportunity for really the Southeast now that CDB has been licensed and approved."

"We are excited that Orangeburg County with its agricultural nature can assist in anything that is medicinal and anything that improves the quality of life," he said. "It is a clean process and we welcome them with open arms and success."

Hemp has been grown for the third straight year in Orangeburg County and for the first time there was no cap on the number of growers or acres that could be grown.