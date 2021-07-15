 Skip to main content
Candlelight vigil for Rep. John Lewis July 17
Candlelight vigil for Rep. John Lewis July 17

Advocacy group Carolina for All is hosting a candlelight vigil in memory of U.S. Rep. John Lewis and highlighting pending legislation.

Titled “Good Trouble Vigils for Democracy,” there will be events across the country, with the Orangeburg event to be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Orangeburg County Courthouse, 1406 Amelia St.

“The event is in remembrance of the late, great John Lewis. The 17th will be the anniversary of his one-year passing, so that’s what it’s about,” said group representative Latisha Walker.

“We hope to bring a sense of community, but also make Congress aware … we want them to pass the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the D.C. statehood.”

The event is co-sponsored by the S.C. Democratic Women’s Council for the 6th Congressional District.

“We have to be dedicated in scoping society for our generations to come,” Walker said.

John_Lewis-2006_(cropped).jpg

Lewis
