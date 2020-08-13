You are the owner of this article.
Candidates seek Orangeburg, Calhoun school board seats
Several candidates have filed for the Orangeburg County and Calhoun County school board seats that are up for election.

Voters will go to the polls in November to choose trustees in Orangeburg County School Board districts 2, 4 and 6, and Calhoun County School Board Districts 1, 3 and 4.

In Orangeburg County, candidates Kenita Pitts-Howard, Sylvia Bruce Stephens, Kenneth Hilliard and Jimmy Dontrell Montgomery have filed for the District 2 seat.

The District 2 seat is currently held by Vernell Goodwin.

Orangeburg County School Board member Peggy James-Tyler is currently running unopposed in her re-election bid to the District 4 seat.

Fellow board member Ruby Edwards is also currently facing no opposition in her re-election bid to the District 6 seat.

In Calhoun County, incumbent Gary Porth and challenger Ronald Johnson have filed for the District 1 seat.

District 4 incumbent Ned Nelson has filed for re-election, and is currently running unopposed.

No candidates have filed yet for the District 3 seat.

The candidate filing period for the school board elections will end at noon Monday, Aug. 17.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

