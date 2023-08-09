A number of municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in upcoming months.

Most towns will hold their elections on the same day: Nov. 7.

Filing for the nonpartisan elections opened at noon Tuesday, Aug. 1, and closes at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.

A list of municipal seats up for election this year and who has filed so far:

Orangeburg County

Candidates file at their respective town halls with the exception of candidates filing for office in Eutawville, who will file at the County Voter Registration and Election Office located at 1437 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.

Bowman

The mayor's seat, which is currently held by Patsy Rhett, and two council seats currently held by Shaquetta Pelzer and Deleasera Rogers are up for election in Bowman.

Ike Carter has filed for mayor while Ada Smith has filed for town council.

Branchville

The mayor's seat and three council seats currently held by Charles Dukes, Paulus Pauley Jumper and Gregory Oliver are up for election in Branchville

Incumbent Branchville Mayor Franklin Dixon has filed for re-election.

Jumper has also filed for re-election, while Clayton Baker has filed for town council.

Holly Hill

Seats for Council District 1, represented by LeAnne Troutman, and Council District 2, represented by Charles Davis Barber, are up for election.

Troutman has filed for re-election to the District 1 seat.

Neeses

The mayor's seat and four council seats currently held by Joseph Corbett, Paula Dyches Hutchins, Julie Renee Olenick and Wylie Williams are up for election in Neeses.

Incumbent Neeses Mayor Kenneth L. Gleaton has filed for re-election.

No one had filed as of early Wednesday morning in the following lists of all other municipal seats up for election this year in their respective Orangeburg County towns. The incumbents in those seats are also listed.

Cope

Janet Joye – Mayor

Jean Jump – Council

Darren Jump – Council

Marlene Workman – Council

William Workman – Council

Elloree

LaKeisha Pauling Ellison – Council District 2

Jefferson Chip Davis – Council District 3

Hugh McLaurin – Water Commissioner (1 seat)

Eutawville

Christopher Barker – Council

Harry Lee Brown – Council

Livingston

Bobby Gordon – Mayor

Brian Corey Driggers – Council

Maretta Linder – Council

George Widener – Council

Robert Bobby Yongue – Council

North

Julius Jones – Mayor

Wanda Whetstone – Council

Jeffrey Washington – Council

Norway

Lynn Garrick – Mayor

Kelvin Crosby – Council District 2

Gregg Covington – Council District 3

Rowesville

Benjamin Boensch – Council

Amber Bishop Heyward – Council

Springfield

Ed Furtick – Mayor

Francine Edwards – Council

Doug Kinard – Council

Allen Stanley – Council

Gregory Abendroth – Council

Vance

Carolyn Bush – Council

Barbara Montgomery – Council

Woodford

Andrea Clifton – Council

Billy Taylor – Council

Calhoun County

Candidates file at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews.

Cameron

The mayor's seat and two council seats currently held by Minnie Haigler and Gladys G. Simmons are up for election in Branchville.

Incumbent Cameron Mayor David Summers Jr. has field for re-election.

Haigler and Simmons have also filed for re-election, while Terry Fowler has also filed for town council.

St. Matthews

The mayor's seat and three council seats currently held by District 2 Councilman Webb Carroll Jr., District 4 Councilwoman Eloise Shuler-Guinyard and District 6 Councilwoman Sharon Keith-Bennett are up for election in St. Matthews.

Incumbent St. Matthews Mayor Helen R. Carson has filed for re-election. Carroll, Shuler-Guinyard and Keith-Bennett have also filed for re-election to town council.