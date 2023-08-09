A number of municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections in upcoming months.
Most towns will hold their elections on the same day: Nov. 7.
Filing for the nonpartisan elections opened at noon Tuesday, Aug. 1, and closes at noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A list of municipal seats up for election this year and who has filed so far:
Orangeburg County
Candidates file at their respective town halls with the exception of candidates filing for office in Eutawville, who will file at the County Voter Registration and Election Office located at 1437 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.
Bowman
The mayor's seat, which is currently held by Patsy Rhett, and two council seats currently held by Shaquetta Pelzer and Deleasera Rogers are up for election in Bowman.
Ike Carter has filed for mayor while Ada Smith has filed for town council.
Branchville
The mayor's seat and three council seats currently held by Charles Dukes, Paulus Pauley Jumper and Gregory Oliver are up for election in Branchville
Incumbent Branchville Mayor Franklin Dixon has filed for re-election.
Jumper has also filed for re-election, while Clayton Baker has filed for town council.
Holly Hill
Seats for Council District 1, represented by LeAnne Troutman, and Council District 2, represented by Charles Davis Barber, are up for election.
Troutman has filed for re-election to the District 1 seat.
Neeses
The mayor's seat and four council seats currently held by Joseph Corbett, Paula Dyches Hutchins, Julie Renee Olenick and Wylie Williams are up for election in Neeses.
Incumbent Neeses Mayor Kenneth L. Gleaton has filed for re-election.
No one had filed as of early Wednesday morning in the following lists of all other municipal seats up for election this year in their respective Orangeburg County towns. The incumbents in those seats are also listed.
Cope
- Janet Joye – Mayor
- Jean Jump – Council
- Darren Jump – Council
- Marlene Workman – Council
- William Workman – Council
Elloree
- LaKeisha Pauling Ellison – Council District 2
- Jefferson Chip Davis – Council District 3
- Hugh McLaurin – Water Commissioner (1 seat)
Eutawville
- Christopher Barker – Council
- Harry Lee Brown – Council
Livingston
- Bobby Gordon – Mayor
- Brian Corey Driggers – Council
- Maretta Linder – Council
- George Widener – Council
- Robert Bobby Yongue – Council
North
- Julius Jones – Mayor
- Wanda Whetstone – Council
- Jeffrey Washington – Council
Norway
- Lynn Garrick – Mayor
- Kelvin Crosby – Council District 2
- Gregg Covington – Council District 3
Rowesville
- Benjamin Boensch – Council
- Amber Bishop Heyward – Council
Springfield
- Ed Furtick – Mayor
- Francine Edwards – Council
- Doug Kinard – Council
- Allen Stanley – Council
- Gregory Abendroth – Council
Vance
- Carolyn Bush – Council
- Barbara Montgomery – Council
Woodford
- Andrea Clifton – Council
- Billy Taylor – Council
Calhoun County
Candidates file at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews.
Cameron
The mayor's seat and two council seats currently held by Minnie Haigler and Gladys G. Simmons are up for election in Branchville.
Incumbent Cameron Mayor David Summers Jr. has field for re-election.
Haigler and Simmons have also filed for re-election, while Terry Fowler has also filed for town council.
St. Matthews
The mayor's seat and three council seats currently held by District 2 Councilman Webb Carroll Jr., District 4 Councilwoman Eloise Shuler-Guinyard and District 6 Councilwoman Sharon Keith-Bennett are up for election in St. Matthews.
Incumbent St. Matthews Mayor Helen R. Carson has filed for re-election. Carroll, Shuler-Guinyard and Keith-Bennett have also filed for re-election to town council.
