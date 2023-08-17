A number of municipalities in The T&D Region will be holding elections on Nov. 7.

Filing for the nonpartisan elections closed at noon Tuesday.

No candidates filed for a few offices. The winners in those instances will be decided by write-in votes.

A list of municipal seats up for election this year and candidates who filed follows:

Orangeburg County

Bowman

The mayor's seat and two council seats currently held by Shaquetta Pelzer and Deleasera Rogers are up for election in Bowman.

Incumbent Mayor Patsy Rhett has filed for re-election. She is being challenged by Ike Carter and Jody "UFO Man" Pendarvis, who have also filed for mayor.

Ada Smith has filed for town council, while Pelzer and Deleasera have filed for re-election. Along with his filing for mayor, Pendarvis has also filed for a seat on town council.

Branchville

The mayor's seat and three council seats currently held by Clayton Baker, Paulus Pauley Jumper and Gregory Oliver are up for election in Branchville.

Incumbent Mayor Franklin Dixon has filed for re-election with no opposition.

Jumper, Baker and Oliver have filed for re-election. Eddie Hewitt Sr. and Crystal McKibbin have also filed for town council.

Holly Hill

Seats for Council District 1, represented by LeAnne Troutman, and Council District 2, represented by Charles David Barber, are up for election.

Troutman has filed for re-election to the District 1 seat, while Barber has filed for re-election to the District 2 seat.

Neeses

The mayor's seat and four council seats currently held by Joseph Corbett, Paula Dyches Hutchins, Julie Renee Olenick and Wylie Williams are up for election in Neeses.

Incumbent Mayor Kenneth L. Gleaton has filed for re-election with no opposition.

Hutchins, Olenick and Williams have all filed for re-election to town council. John A. Anthony has also filed for town council.

Elloree

Seats for Council District 2, represented by LaKeisha Pauling Ellison, and Council District 3, represented by Jefferson Chip Davis, are up for election. A water commissioner seat currently held by Hugh McLaurin is also up for election.

Ellison has filed for re-election to the District 2 seat, while Luke Hartung and James Kelly Ulmer have filed for the District 3 seat.

Eutawville

Two council seats currently held by Christopher Barker and Harry Lee Brown are up for election in Eutawville.

Brown has filed for re-election to town council.

North

The mayor's seat and two council seats currently held by Wanda Whetstone and Jeffrey Washington are up for election in North.

Mayor Julius Jones has not filed for re-election. Whetstone and Washington have filed for mayor.

Daniel Jackson filed for town council.

Norway

The mayor's seat and seats for Council District 2, represented by Kelvin Crosby, and Council District 3, represented by Gregg Covington, are up for election.

Mayor Lynn Garrick, who won a special election on March 28 to fill the unexpired term of former mayor Tracie Clemons, has filed for re-election.

Charles N. Bowers has filed for the District 3 seat.

Rowesville

Town council seats currently held by Benjamin Boensch and Amber Bishop Heyward are up for election in Rowesville.

William Billy Hurst and Lauren L. McDaniel have filed for town council.

Vance

Town council seats currently held by Caroline E. Bush and Barbara Montgomery are up for election in Vance.

Bush and Montgomery have filed for re-election to town council.

Cope

The mayor's seat and four council seats currently held by Jean Jump, Darren Jump, Marlene Workman and William Workman are up for election.

Incumbent Cope Mayor Janet Joye has not filed for re-election. Will Workman has filed for mayor.

Marlene Workman and William Workman have filed for re-election to town council.

Livingston

The mayor's seat and four council seats currently held by Brian Corey Driggers, Maretta J. Hewitt, George Widener and Robert Bobby Yongue are up for election.

Incumbent Mayor Bobby Gordon has filed for re-election.

Driggers, Hewitt, Widener and Yongue have filed for re-election to town council.

Springfield

The mayor's seat and four council seats currently held by Francine Edwards, Doug Kinard, Allen Stanley and Gregory Abendroth are up for election.

Mayor Ed Furtick has not filed for re-election. Troy T. Thomas has filed for mayor.

Edwards, Stanley and Abendroth are running for re-election. Tiffany M. Brice, Rebecca Jones and Christina Warriner have filed for town council.

Woodford

No one has filed for two council seats up for election in Woodford. The seats are currently held by Andrea Clifton and Billy Taylor.

Calhoun County

Cameron

The mayor's seat and two council seats currently held by Minnie Haigler and Gladys G. Simmons are up for election in Cameron.

Incumbent Mayor David Summers Jr. has filed for re-election.

Haigler and Simmons have filed for re-election, while Terry Fowler has also filed for town council.

St. Matthews

The mayor's seat and three council seats currently held by District 2 Councilman Webb Carroll Jr., District 4 Councilwoman Eloise Shuler-Guinyard and District 6 Councilwoman Sharon Keith-Bennett are up for election in St. Matthews.

Incumbent Mayor Helen R. Carson has filed for re-election. She will be challenged by Donald O. White, who has also filed for mayor.

Carroll, Shuler-Guinyard and Keith-Bennett have also filed for re-election to town council.