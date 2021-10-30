 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidates file for SCSU seats; filing continues for trustee board
0 comments
editor's pick

Candidates file for SCSU seats; filing continues for trustee board

{{featured_button_text}}
SCSU seal

Lawmakers are seeking to fill six seats on the South Carolina State University board of trustees.

No candidate has filed yet for one of them.

The state's College and University Screening Commission is accepting letters of intent from candidates for the following seats:

• Seat 1 of the 1st Congressional District

• Seat 3 of the 3rd Congressional District

• Seat 5 of the 5th Congressional District

• Seat 7 of the 7th Congressional District

• At-large Seats 9 and 11.

The deadline for receiving letters of intent is noon Tuesday, Nov. 23

The following people have filed letters of intent:

• Monica R. Scott of Charleston has filed for Seat 1 of the 1st Congressional District. She currently occupies the seat.

• Daniel R. Varat of Piedmont has filed for Seat 3 of the 3rd Congressional District. He currently occupies the seat.

• Starlee Alexander of Florence filed for Seat 7 of the 7th Congressional District. She currently occupies the seat.

• Rodney C. Jenkins of Columbia filed for at-large, Seat 9. He currently occupies the seat.

• Robert S. Reese of Charleston has filed for at-large, Seat 11. The seat is currently occupied by Doris Helms.

In addition, no candidate has yet filed for Seat 5 of the 5th Congressional District. The seat is currently occupied by Donnie Shell.

Lawmakers will elect college trustees next spring. The election date must be set by resolution of the General Assembly. By law, the election for these seats cannot be held prior to April 1, 2022.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Seeking a board seat

Any person who wishes to offer as a candidate for a South Carolina State University board position must notify the Screening Commission in writing of his or her intent to offer for the specific seat.

For seats designated as congressional district seats, candidates must reside in that district.

The deadline for receiving letters of intent is Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Letters of intent must be hand delivered to: Senator Harvey S. Peeler Jr., Chairman College and University Trustee Screening Commission, 213 Gressette Building, Columbia SC 29201.

The letter of intent must contain the name, home address, telephone number and email address for the candidate. Incomplete letters will not be accepted.

Questions should be addressed to either Marsha Casto or Julie Price at 803-212-6430.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News