Candidates file for SCSU seats; filing continues for trustee board

Lawmakers are seeking to fill six seats on the South Carolina State University board of trustees.
No candidate has filed yet for one of them.
The state's College and University Screening Commission is accepting letters of intent from candidates for the following seats:
• Seat 1 of the 1st Congressional District
• Seat 3 of the 3rd Congressional District
• Seat 5 of the 5th Congressional District
• Seat 7 of the 7th Congressional District
• At-large Seats 9 and 11.
The deadline for receiving letters of intent is noon Tuesday, Nov. 23
The following people have filed letters of intent:
• Monica R. Scott of Charleston has filed for Seat 1 of the 1st Congressional District. She currently occupies the seat.
• Daniel R. Varat of Piedmont has filed for Seat 3 of the 3rd Congressional District. He currently occupies the seat.
• Starlee Alexander of Florence filed for Seat 7 of the 7th Congressional District. She currently occupies the seat.
• Rodney C. Jenkins of Columbia filed for at-large, Seat 9. He currently occupies the seat.
• Robert S. Reese of Charleston has filed for at-large, Seat 11. The seat is currently occupied by Doris Helms.
In addition, no candidate has yet filed for Seat 5 of the 5th Congressional District. The seat is currently occupied by Donnie Shell.
Lawmakers will elect college trustees next spring. The election date must be set by resolution of the General Assembly. By law, the election for these seats cannot be held prior to April 1, 2022.
