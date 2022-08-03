Candidates file for local offices

Filing continues for offices in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, with several additional candidates filing for positions by Wednesday afternoon.

In Orangeburg County, the non-partisan offices of school board and the Horse Range Watershed District are on the ballot for the November general election.

The filing period continues through noon Aug. 15.

Orangeburg County School Board seats in districts 1,3,5,7 and 9 are up for election to four-year terms.

Seat 9 on the Orangeburg County School Board is at-large seat and all voters in the county can cast a ballot for it. Seats 1, 3, 5 and 7, however, are single-member districts.

Present office holders on the Orangeburg County School Board are:

• Seat 1 - Betty Macon Pelzer

• Seat 3 - William O'Quinn

• Seat 5 – Idella Carson

• Seat 7 - Mary Berry Ulmer

• Seat 9 - Debora B. Brunson

Pelzer has filed for Seat 1, Carson has filed for Seat 5 and Brunson has filed for Seat 9.

Ulmer and Sam Farlow filed for Seat 7, while Mike Taylor has filed for Seat 3.

Present office holders in the Horse Range Watershed District are Dana Vogt and Randy Hass. Their two seats are up for election for four-year terms.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had filed for the watershed district seats.

Calhoun County

Calhoun County School Board seats will also be on the ballot in the November general election.

The filing period continues through noon Aug. 15.

Present office holders are Kevin G. Jenkins, Seat 2, and Debra Fredrick, Seat 5. Only voters residing in those districts can vote for the candidates running for school board in those districts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Fredrick was the only one who had filed for a seat.

Bamberg County

Seats on the nonpartisan Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District are also on the ballot, with three seats with four-year terms up for election.

Present office holders are Mark T. Williams, Douglas M. Mixson Sr. and C. Wesley Ulmer Jr.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mixson was the only one who had filed for a conservation district seat.