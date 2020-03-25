Candidates file for House, Senate, more

Several candidates have filed for office in The T&D Region.

Republican John McCollum filed for the U.S. House District 6 seat. That seat is held by Congressman Jim Clyburn, a Democrat who has filed for re-election.

Republican Jeffrey Cila filed for the S.C. House District 66 seat. That seat is held by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an Orangeburg Democrat who has filed for re-election.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democratic candidate William Johnson filed for the S.C. Senate District 39 seat. That seat is currently held by Sen. John Matthews, a Bowman Democrat who is not seeking re-election.

Republican Fred Smart has filed for Bamberg County Sheriff. Longtime Sheriff Ed Darnell is not seeking re-election.

The candidate filing period closes at noon March 30.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.