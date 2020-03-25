Candidates file for House, Senate, more

Several candidates have filed for office in The T&D Region.
Republican John McCollum filed for the U.S. House District 6 seat. That seat is held by Congressman Jim Clyburn, a Democrat who has filed for re-election.
Republican Jeffrey Cila filed for the S.C. House District 66 seat. That seat is held by Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, an Orangeburg Democrat who has filed for re-election.
Democratic candidate William Johnson filed for the S.C. Senate District 39 seat. That seat is currently held by Sen. John Matthews, a Bowman Democrat who is not seeking re-election.
Republican Fred Smart has filed for Bamberg County Sheriff. Longtime Sheriff Ed Darnell is not seeking re-election.
The candidate filing period closes at noon March 30.
