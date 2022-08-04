Candidates file for Calhoun school board

Filing continues for offices in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Two new candidates filed for Calhoun County School Board seats as of Thursday afternoon.

Present office holders are Kevin G. Jenkins, Seat 2, and Debra Fredrick, Seat 5.

By Thursday afternoon, Fredrick was the only one who had filed for Seat 5.

Jenkins had filed for Seat 2, along with Tracy Watson.

The filing period continues through noon Aug. 15.

Orangeburg County

In Orangeburg County, the non-partisan offices of school board and the Horse Range Watershed District are on the ballot for the November general election.

The filing period continues through noon Aug. 15.

Orangeburg County School Board seats in districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for election to four-year terms. Seat 9 is an at-large seat, while the rest are single-member districts.

Incumbent Betty Macon Pelzer has filed for Seat 1, incumbent Idella Carson has filed for Seat 5 and incumbent Debora B. Brunson has filed for Seat 9.

Incumbent Mary Berry Ulmer and Sam Farlow filed for Seat 7, while Mike Taylor has filed for Seat 3. Seat 3 is currently held by William O’Quinn, who had not filed for re-election as of late Thursday afternoon.

Present office holders in the Horse Range Watershed District are Dana Vogt and Randy Hass. Their two seats are up for election for four-year terms.

As of Thursday afternoon, no one had filed for the watershed district seats.

Bamberg County

Seats on the nonpartisan Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District are also on the ballot, with three seats with four-year terms up for election.

Present office holders are Mark T. Williams, Douglas M. Mixson Sr. and C. Wesley Ulmer Jr.

As of Thursday afternoon, Mixson was the only one who had filed for a conservation district seat.