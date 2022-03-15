Candidates begin filing today

Filing for 2022 statewide and local political races starts today.
The filing with local party officials runs from noon March 16 to noon March 30.
All local filing is done at the Voter Registration and Election offices in a candidate's county of residence.
All filing for federal and statewide offices is done through the South Carolina Election Commission at scvotes.gov. For more information, the SEC can also be contacted by phone at 803-734-9060 or email at elections@elections.sc.gov.
Filing for state Senate and state House of Representatives offices can be done through the SEC or the Voter Registration and Election offices in a candidate's county of residence.
The Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg. The office can reached by phone at 803-533-6210.
The Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located in the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex at 1234 North St. in Bamberg. The office can be reached by phone at 803-245-3028.
The Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115 in St. Matthews. The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.
Offices to be filled include U.S. Congress, S.C. House and County Council seats.
The primaries will be held June 14 with any runoff scheduled for June 28.
The general election is Nov. 8.
U.S. Congressional
and Senate races
U.S. Senate – Seat currently held by Tim Scott with a six-year term
U.S. Congressional District 2 – Currently held by Joe Wilson with a two-year term
U.S. Congressional District 6 - Currently held by James Clyburn with a two-year term
State races,
incumbents
Governor and lieutenant Governor - Gov. Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette
Secretary of State - Mark Hammond
Treasurer - Curtis Loftis
Attorney General - Alan Wilson
Comptroller General - Richard A. Eckstrom
Superintendent of Education - Molly Mitchell Spearman
Commissioner of Agriculture - Hugh Weathers
Adjutant General - Roy McCarty
Second Circuit Solicitor - Bill Weeks
The seats are for four-year terms.
S.C. House seats,
incumbents
District 91 - Lonnie Hosey
District 93 – Currently represented Russell Ott Jr.; Ott and Govan will be in the newly redrawn district.
District 95 – Currently represented by Jerry Govan; Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter will be in the newly redrawn district
District 90 – Justin Bamberg. District now represents portion of Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County lost House District 66 in the recent redistricting. The seats are for two-year terms.
Local offices,
incumbents
ORANGEBURG COUNTY
District 1 County Council - Johnnie Wright Sr.
District 6 County Council - Deloris Frazier
District 7 County Council - Willie B. Owens
Probate Judge - Pandora Jones-Glover
Auditor - Audrey Asbury
Treasurer - Matt Stokes
The seats are for four-year terms.
Soil and Water Conservation District
Also on the ballot in the November general election is the nonpartisan office of Soil and Water Conservation District with two seats up for election with four-year terms. Present office holders are Jackie Ryan Fogle and John F. Cuttino Sr. Candidates for this board must have at least 100 signatures on a petition and complete a Statement of Intention of Candidacy Form. Petitions are due at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office by noon July 15, 2022.
Orangeburg County School Board and Horse Range Watershed District
Also, on the ballot in the November general election are the nonpartisan offices of school board and the Horse Range Watershed District. The filing period for these positions is from noon Aug. 1 to noon Aug. 15.
Present office holders in the Horse Range Watershed District are Dana Vogt and Randy Hass. The two seats up for election are for four-year terms.
Orangeburg County School Board
Seat 1 - Betty Macon Pelzer
Seat 3 - William O'Quinn
Seat 5 - Idella W. Carson
Seat 7 - Mary Berry Ulmer
Seat 9 - Debora B. Brunson
CALHOUN COUNTY
District 3 County Council - John Nelson
District 4 County Council - Cecil M. Thornton Jr.
District 5 County Council - James E. Haigler
The seats are for four-year terms.
Soil and Water Commission
The nonpartisan office of Soil and Water Commission is also on the ballot with two seats with four-year terms up for election. Present officer holders are Ronnie L. Bozard and Fred Gantt. Candidates for this commission board must have at least 100 signatures on a petition which is due at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office by noon July 15, 2022.
Calhoun County School Board
Also on the ballot in the November general election is the non-partisan office of school board. The filing period for these seats is from noon Aug. 1 to noon Aug. 15. Present office holders are Kevin G. Jenkins, Seat 2, and Debra Fredrick, Seat 5.
BAMBERG COUNTY
Auditor - Rosa Robinson Verner
Treasurer - Alice P. Johnson
District 2 County Council - Sharon Hammond
District 3 County Council - Larry Haynes
District 6 County Council - Evert Comer Jr.
The seats are for four-year terms.
Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District
The nonpartisan office of Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District is also on the ballot with three seats with four-year terms up for election. Present office holders are Mark T. Williams, Douglas M. Mixson Sr. and C. Wesley Ulmer Jr. Candidates have to complete a nonpartisan statement of intention of candidacy, which can be found at scvotes.gov, and then file with the SEC. Forms are due at the SEC no later than noon Aug. 15. There is no filing fee.
