Candidates begin filing today

Filing for 2022 statewide and local political races starts today.

The filing with local party officials runs from noon March 16 to noon March 30.

All local filing is done at the Voter Registration and Election offices in a candidate's county of residence.

All filing for federal and statewide offices is done through the South Carolina Election Commission at scvotes.gov. For more information, the SEC can also be contacted by phone at 803-734-9060 or email at elections@elections.sc.gov.

Filing for state Senate and state House of Representatives offices can be done through the SEC or the Voter Registration and Election offices in a candidate's county of residence.

The Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg. The office can reached by phone at 803-533-6210.

The Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located in the Bamberg County Courthouse Annex at 1234 North St. in Bamberg. The office can be reached by phone at 803-245-3028.

The Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115 in St. Matthews. The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.

Offices to be filled include U.S. Congress, S.C. House and County Council seats.

The primaries will be held June 14 with any runoff scheduled for June 28.

The general election is Nov. 8.

U.S. Congressional

and Senate races

U.S. Senate – Seat currently held by Tim Scott with a six-year term

U.S. Congressional District 2 – Currently held by Joe Wilson with a two-year term

U.S. Congressional District 6 - Currently held by James Clyburn with a two-year term

State races,

incumbents

Governor and lieutenant Governor - Gov. Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette

Secretary of State - Mark Hammond

Treasurer - Curtis Loftis

Attorney General - Alan Wilson

Comptroller General - Richard A. Eckstrom

Superintendent of Education - Molly Mitchell Spearman

Commissioner of Agriculture - Hugh Weathers

Adjutant General - Roy McCarty

Second Circuit Solicitor - Bill Weeks

The seats are for four-year terms.

S.C. House seats,

incumbents

District 91 - Lonnie Hosey

District 93 – Currently represented Russell Ott Jr.; Ott and Govan will be in the newly redrawn district.

District 95 – Currently represented by Jerry Govan; Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter will be in the newly redrawn district

District 90 – Justin Bamberg. District now represents portion of Orangeburg County.

Orangeburg County lost House District 66 in the recent redistricting. The seats are for two-year terms.

Local offices,

incumbents

ORANGEBURG COUNTY

District 1 County Council - Johnnie Wright Sr.

District 6 County Council - Deloris Frazier

District 7 County Council - Willie B. Owens

Probate Judge - Pandora Jones-Glover

Auditor - Audrey Asbury

Treasurer - Matt Stokes

The seats are for four-year terms.

Soil and Water Conservation District

Also on the ballot in the November general election is the nonpartisan office of Soil and Water Conservation District with two seats up for election with four-year terms. Present office holders are Jackie Ryan Fogle and John F. Cuttino Sr. Candidates for this board must have at least 100 signatures on a petition and complete a Statement of Intention of Candidacy Form. Petitions are due at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Office by noon July 15, 2022.

Orangeburg County School Board and Horse Range Watershed District

Also, on the ballot in the November general election are the nonpartisan offices of school board and the Horse Range Watershed District. The filing period for these positions is from noon Aug. 1 to noon Aug. 15.

Present office holders in the Horse Range Watershed District are Dana Vogt and Randy Hass. The two seats up for election are for four-year terms.

Orangeburg County School Board

Seat 1 - Betty Macon Pelzer

Seat 3 - William O'Quinn

Seat 5 - Idella W. Carson

Seat 7 - Mary Berry Ulmer

Seat 9 - Debora B. Brunson

CALHOUN COUNTY

District 3 County Council - John Nelson

District 4 County Council - Cecil M. Thornton Jr.

District 5 County Council - James E. Haigler

The seats are for four-year terms.

Soil and Water Commission

The nonpartisan office of Soil and Water Commission is also on the ballot with two seats with four-year terms up for election. Present officer holders are Ronnie L. Bozard and Fred Gantt. Candidates for this commission board must have at least 100 signatures on a petition which is due at the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office by noon July 15, 2022.

Calhoun County School Board

Also on the ballot in the November general election is the non-partisan office of school board. The filing period for these seats is from noon Aug. 1 to noon Aug. 15. Present office holders are Kevin G. Jenkins, Seat 2, and Debra Fredrick, Seat 5.

BAMBERG COUNTY

Auditor - Rosa Robinson Verner

Treasurer - Alice P. Johnson

District 2 County Council - Sharon Hammond

District 3 County Council - Larry Haynes

District 6 County Council - Evert Comer Jr.

The seats are for four-year terms.

Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District

The nonpartisan office of Willow Swamp Watershed Conservation District is also on the ballot with three seats with four-year terms up for election. Present office holders are Mark T. Williams, Douglas M. Mixson Sr. and C. Wesley Ulmer Jr. Candidates have to complete a nonpartisan statement of intention of candidacy, which can be found at scvotes.gov, and then file with the SEC. Forms are due at the SEC no later than noon Aug. 15. There is no filing fee.

