Candidate for Bamberg School District 1 leader drops out

BAMBERG – One of the three finalists for the job of interim superintendent of Bamberg School District 1 has dropped out of the running.
Dr. Jeffrey Moss was one of the finalists the BSD1 board selected in its search for an interim superintendent.
Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting's last day will be June 25. Trustees decided not to renew her contract after nearly 20 years at the helm.
Dr. David Eubanks, a retired Spartanburg School District 6 superintendent, was hired by the district to conduct the superintendent search.
Eubanks confirmed Moss dropped out on Tuesday afternoon.
“He has withdrawn his name from consideration. When people drop out, it’s generally for personal reasons, or reasons that we don’t delve into. I’ve done this on several different occasions and we allow the individual to make that decision without question,” Eubanks said.
BSD1 trustees were expected to conduct a second round of interviews for the job Tuesday afternoon.
Eubanks said, “The school board has the option of pretty much doing what they would like to do related to the applicants. They will be meeting to interview two of the finalists. So they will have the option to do exactly what they feel is appropriate for the district at this point and time.
“I am the vessel through which some of this happens. I have no vote. I’m there to help and assist and provide them with information as they required. That’s pretty much where they are.”
Eubanks has said the interim superintendent position will be for a maximum of two years with the understanding that there may be a consolidation of the two county school districts in the near future.
The district’s goal is to have a new superintendent by July 1, the beginning of the new school year.
The remaining finalists are Kedra A. Hill-Rivers and Dottie H. Brown.
Hill-Rivers is a Bamberg County resident and graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
She is a graduate of The Citadel, where she earned a master's degree in elementary administration and a master's degree, plus 30 hours, in educational leadership: superintendency.
Hill-Rivers currently serves as the director of certified employment services in Richland County School District 1. She previously served as the director of personnel, assistant to the superintendent and director of adult education in the Allendale County School District.
She began her teaching and administrative career in Dorchester School District 4. Her motto is: "Meeting the needs of every child one moment at a time."
Brown is employed with Bamberg School District 1 as its director of student services. She is involved with many aspects of the school district’s operations.
She began her career in the district in 1998 as a classroom teacher.
Brown received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Carolina-Aiken and a master of education degree in special education from S.C. State University.
The lifelong Bamberg County resident and her husband, Todd, have one son and two grandchildren.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.