Candidate for Bamberg School District 1 leader drops out

BAMBERG – One of the three finalists for the job of interim superintendent of Bamberg School District 1 has dropped out of the running.

Dr. Jeffrey Moss was one of the finalists the BSD1 board selected in its search for an interim superintendent.

Bamberg School District 1 Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting's last day will be June 25. Trustees decided not to renew her contract after nearly 20 years at the helm.

Dr. David Eubanks, a retired Spartanburg School District 6 superintendent, was hired by the district to conduct the superintendent search.

Eubanks confirmed Moss dropped out on Tuesday afternoon.

“He has withdrawn his name from consideration. When people drop out, it’s generally for personal reasons, or reasons that we don’t delve into. I’ve done this on several different occasions and we allow the individual to make that decision without question,” Eubanks said.

BSD1 trustees were expected to conduct a second round of interviews for the job Tuesday afternoon.