 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Candidate filing ends Wednesday

  • 0
Voting ballot box illustration

Candidates seeking local political office have until noon Wednesday, March 30 to make their intentions known.

As of late Tuesday, the following candidates have filed:

State and federal

• U.S. Congressional District 2 – Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, and Judd Larkins, a Democrat.

• U.S. Congressional District 6 – Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat; Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat; Michael Addison, a Democrat; Duke Buckner, a Republican, and A. Sonia Morris, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 90 - Incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, and Sharon Carter, a Republican.

• S.C. House District 91 – Incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.

• S.C. House District 93 – Incumbent Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.

• S.C. House District 95 – Incumbent Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Jeffrey Cila, a Republican.

People are also reading…

Orangeburg County

• Probate Judge – Pandora Jones-Glover, a Democrat.

• Auditor - Incumbent Audrey Asbury, a Democrat.

• Treasurer - Incumbent Matt Stokes, a Democrat.

• County Council District 1 - Incumbent Johnnie Wright Sr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Deloris Frazier, a Democrat.

• County Council District 7 - Latisha Walker, a Democrat.

Bamberg County

• Auditor – Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner, a Democrat, and Gale H. Black, a Democrat.

• Treasurer – Incumbent Alice P. Johnson, a Democrat.

• County Council District 2 - Incumbent Sharon Hammond, a Democrat.

• County Council District 3 – Incumbent Larry Haynes, a Democrat, and Teri Linder, a Republican.

• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat.

Calhoun County

• County Council District 3 – Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette, both Republicans, filed for the seat currently held by John Nelson.

• County Council District 4 – Incumbent Cecil M. Thornton Jr., a Democrat.

• County Council District 5 – Incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News