Candidate filing ends Wednesday

Candidates seeking local political office have until noon Wednesday, March 30 to make their intentions known.
As of late Tuesday, the following candidates have filed:
State and federal
• U.S. Congressional District 2 – Incumbent Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, and Judd Larkins, a Democrat.
• U.S. Congressional District 6 – Incumbent Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat; Gregg Marcel Dixon, a Democrat; Michael Addison, a Democrat; Duke Buckner, a Republican, and A. Sonia Morris, a Republican.
• S.C. House District 90 - Incumbent Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, and Sharon Carter, a Republican.
• S.C. House District 91 – Incumbent Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell.
• S.C. House District 93 – Incumbent Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews.
• S.C. House District 95 – Incumbent Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, and Jeffrey Cila, a Republican.
Orangeburg County
• Probate Judge – Pandora Jones-Glover, a Democrat.
• Auditor - Incumbent Audrey Asbury, a Democrat.
• Treasurer - Incumbent Matt Stokes, a Democrat.
• County Council District 1 - Incumbent Johnnie Wright Sr., a Democrat.
• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Deloris Frazier, a Democrat.
• County Council District 7 - Latisha Walker, a Democrat.
Bamberg County
• Auditor – Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner, a Democrat, and Gale H. Black, a Democrat.
• Treasurer – Incumbent Alice P. Johnson, a Democrat.
• County Council District 2 - Incumbent Sharon Hammond, a Democrat.
• County Council District 3 – Incumbent Larry Haynes, a Democrat, and Teri Linder, a Republican.
• County Council District 6 – Incumbent Evert Comer Jr., a Democrat.
Calhoun County
• County Council District 3 – Patrick W. Mack and Rebecca A. Bonnette, both Republicans, filed for the seat currently held by John Nelson.
• County Council District 4 – Incumbent Cecil M. Thornton Jr., a Democrat.
• County Council District 5 – Incumbent James E. Haigler, a Democrat.
