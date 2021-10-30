Cancer survivor understands power of second opinions, testing

Can you imagine having your world turned upside down from one doctor’s visit? That’s exactly what happened to Orangeburg resident Yolanda Pelzer on March 6, 2014.
Pelzer knew something wasn’t right when she started experiencing abdominal pain and food poison-like symptoms. However, with an extremely busy schedule, she pushed the warning signs to the back of her mind. When the pain eventually became too much to bear, Pelzer decided to visit her doctor.
What she learned would change the course of her life forever: She had Stage I uterine cancer.
With no family history of the disease, Pelzer had difficulty comprehending the information.
“I didn’t know to feel,” she said. “I was in utter disbelief. I didn’t believe the doctor when he told me I had cancer.”
Uterine cancer develops in the uterus, or womb, which is the pear-shaped organ in a woman’s pelvis where babies grow during pregnancy. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 66,570 new U.S. cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed this year.
After the diagnosis, Pelzer endured a physically and emotionally demanding surgery to remove her uterus. Unfortunately, she also learned her cancer was far more widespread than originally believed.
“It had spread into the tissues around the uterus and was reclassified from Stage I to Stage III-B,” she said.
With a new diagnosis, Pelzer’s treatment became more intense and included six months of chemotherapy. Despite the grueling treatment, the cancer remained. With hope starting to fade, Pelzer made the decision to stop treatment.
“I was concerned for sure,” said Pelzer, regarding the decision to stop chemotherapy. “However, my sister had recently heard about Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Atlanta and recommended I seek a second opinion.”
The Women’s Cancer Center at CTCA Atlanta offers comprehensive cancer care – from screenings, diagnostic evaluations and treatment plans to supportive care services, survivorship support and more – for women with breast, ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulvar, vaginal and other gynecologic cancers.
“I made the call to CTCA Atlanta on Wednesday, December 12, 2014, and a week later, I was visiting in person for a multiple-day evaluation,” said Pelzer.
Following her evaluation, Pelzer was provided an integrative care team dedicated to finding a way to treat her rare type of cancer. After answering all of Pelzer’s questions and easing her initial concerns, her team quickly went to work.
“They were the most welcoming group of people,” said Pelzer. “I instantly felt as if I was a part of their family.”
Pelzer first began her treatment with the recommended standard of care therapy. However, with such a rare and recurring form of uterine cancer, Pelzer’s care team recommended she receive next generation sequencing, also known as genomic testing. This technology is designed to give the physician information about tumors’ behavior and genomic mutations that are unique to individual cancers to help doctors determine the best treatment options to target those mutations.
In Pelzer’s case, the test results suggested a therapy typically used for kidney cancer, something her doctors wouldn’t have known without genomic testing. Pelzer’s treatment plan included receiving chemotherapy every 90 days, along with additional support like physical therapy and pain management.
Gynecologic oncologist Natalie Godbee, DO, speaks to the advantages of genomic testing: “Next-generation sequencing has changed the world of oncology. It has been useful with learning how a patient’s tumor has its own identity. We are able to incorporate the test result to create an individualized plan of care for a patient like Yolanda, especially when standard of care options have been exhausted.”
While receiving treatment at CTCA, a survivor’s mural inside the hospital stood out to Pelzer. She learned that it recognized patients who reached five years since beginning cancer treatment at the hospital. To Pelzer, the mural was a meaningful reminder of the hope and courage of cancer survivors and acted as inspiration along her journey.
“One day, I realized the mural was a list of people who were still fighting after five years, and I wanted to get my name on there.”
In 2017, she did.
Today, Pelzer continues to visit CTCA for checkups every six months and has continually received clear cancer scans. With her name on the survivor mural, Pelzer is passionate about encouraging others facing similar situations to empower themselves with a second opinion and options.