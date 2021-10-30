Cancer survivor understands power of second opinions, testing

Can you imagine having your world turned upside down from one doctor’s visit? That’s exactly what happened to Orangeburg resident Yolanda Pelzer on March 6, 2014.

Pelzer knew something wasn’t right when she started experiencing abdominal pain and food poison-like symptoms. However, with an extremely busy schedule, she pushed the warning signs to the back of her mind. When the pain eventually became too much to bear, Pelzer decided to visit her doctor.

What she learned would change the course of her life forever: She had Stage I uterine cancer.

With no family history of the disease, Pelzer had difficulty comprehending the information.

“I didn’t know to feel,” she said. “I was in utter disbelief. I didn’t believe the doctor when he told me I had cancer.”

Uterine cancer develops in the uterus, or womb, which is the pear-shaped organ in a woman’s pelvis where babies grow during pregnancy. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 66,570 new U.S. cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed this year.

After the diagnosis, Pelzer endured a physically and emotionally demanding surgery to remove her uterus. Unfortunately, she also learned her cancer was far more widespread than originally believed.