 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Cancer charity event in St. George

  • 0

On Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation (POCF), will be hosting the Look Good – Feel Good Breast and Prostate Cancer Awareness Charity Fashion Show and Luncheon featuring incredible women and men models who are either currently going through breast and prostate cancer treatment or breast and prostate cancer survivors or honoring someone affected by breast and prostate cancer.

For more information about POCF, visit www.praiseoutcancer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News