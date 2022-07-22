Cancer charity event in St. George

On Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George.
The Praise Out Cancer Foundation (POCF), will be hosting the Look Good – Feel Good Breast and Prostate Cancer Awareness Charity Fashion Show and Luncheon featuring incredible women and men models who are either currently going through breast and prostate cancer treatment or breast and prostate cancer survivors or honoring someone affected by breast and prostate cancer.
For more information about POCF, visit www.praiseoutcancer.