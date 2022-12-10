Camp Hall ranks No. 7 in industrial parks three years in a row

MONCKS CORNER – For the third consecutive year, Camp Hall was named the No. 7 best industrial park in the nation – and the only one to make the list in the Southeast – in Business Facilities Magazine’s 18th annual Rankings Report, the magazine’s annual assessment of economic development and location leaders.

Camp Hall, located in Berkeley County, is unique among industrial parks with its focus on the environment, workforce and technology. Camp Hall is being developed by Santee Cooper, South Carolina’s state-owned electric and water utility.

“Our team at Camp Hall works with the singular purpose of making the commerce park one where industries and their employees can thrive. To receive this honor three years in a row is a notable accomplishment,” said Jimmy Staton, Santee Cooper president and CEO. “With infrastructure, technology, permits and approvals in place, Camp Hall is ready for business.”

As a commerce park for the next generation of industry, an important aspect of the property’s infrastructure is its leading technology and advanced connectivity. Camp Hall is considered a Smart Commerce Center Campus, meaning its enhanced communication and smart grids for services and metering support innovation and embrace the technological advancements to come – 5G being one of them.

Cutting edge technological enhancements and exceptional planning make Camp Hall the most agile and resourceful location for business growth. It is designed to support future operational needs for advanced industries like autonomous vehicles as well as supporting the growth of the Internet of Things (IOT).

Camp Hall’s readiness with water, power, sewer and fiber all onsite helped it earn its Palmetto Sites designation by the South Carolina Department of Commerce in 2021. The designation signifies the property has undergone a comprehensive analysis to increase its marketability to prospective industry partners.

Camp Hall is also making visible strides at Avian Commons, which will serve as the heart of the industrial park and will be home to amenities such as a convenience store, places to eat and take care of everyday tasks, and recreational space that will help employees balance work and play. Fitness equipment, basketball and volleyball courts, and a soccer field are already open to employees working within Camp Hall. Additional infrastructure and the Avian Pavilion are also under construction.

“At Camp Hall, our approach centers on connecting ‘man, nature and machine,’ which goes hand in hand with our focus on the relationship between community, nature and technology,” said Dan Camp, Santee Cooper’s senior director of real estate and Camp Hall. “Our goal is to provide a place where businesses reap the benefits of advanced connectivity while retaining high-quality employees who can enjoy recreational space and the trails on their lunch breaks while also accessing the amenities at Avian Commons.”

Volvo Car USA established its first North American manufacturing plant at Camp Hall in 2018, where it produces its S60 luxury sedan and is completing the plant expansion for also producing their large SUV and Polestar 3 battery electric SUV. Volvo also expanded last year with the opening of Volvo Car University.

Camp Hall also is making strides in its commitment to maintain an environment that supports and encourages the natural habitat of coastal South Carolina. Last year, the industrial park reached a milestone in its wetland restoration efforts with the planting of 80,000 oak seedlings on 164 acres of the property. An additional 75,000 native hardwood seedlings were planted this spring on 280 acres, with plans to plant 110,000 seedlings on 200 acres in 2024.

Camp Hall is creating more than 15 miles of a multi-use trail system that will provide a place for the local workforce to walk, run and bike. Camp Hall’s “Pollinator Pathway” is in full bloom after native flora was planted to support birds, bees and butterflies.