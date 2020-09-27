CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: Town to maintain same millage

CAMERON -- At the September meeting of Cameron Town Council, council members voted to amend the fiscal year 2019-2020 B=budget to reflect actual revenues as shown on June 30, 2020. All were in favor of the proposal.
Council also approved the tax credit factor for tax credit for tax year 2020. Council approved maintaining the same millage rate of 62.3 mills and the tax credit factor is set at .001546. .
The August minutes and financial reports were approved.
The police report was presented by Officer Stroman. He reported three traffic cases, one call for service in town and one stolen trailer.
The fire report was also presented by Officer Stroman, in which he reported 13 calls for August. There were five motor vehicle accidents, one dryer fire, two EMS first responder calls, three alarms, one carbon monoxide emergency and one lightning strike of a residence.
The street department report was given by Public Works Coordinator Dan Stroman, He reported normal grass cutting and edging. He said that Dominon Energy will not be hanging the Christmas lights this year. They recommended 8 to 10 hours at a cost of two contractors. Sumter Utilities advised the cost would be $160 per hour, and the total cost would be approximately $3,200 to install and remove the lights. Council took no action at this time.
The Zoning and Planning Commission continues its work to complete the comprehensive plan. They hope to complete it in October. Mayor David Summers expressed his appreciation for their efforts.
The mayor said that the county had responded to the town with suggestions to assist with the cat problem discussed last month. Calhoun County Animal Control Director Bobby Mangum said Fido Fixers would be willing to spay/neuter and provide rabies vaccinations for $40 per animal. Any other problems would be additional costs. Volunteers will be needed to trap and return the animals. There was no action of council at this time.
With no further business, the meeting went into executive session for a personnel matter.
