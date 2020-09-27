CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: Town to maintain same millage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- At the September meeting of Cameron Town Council, council members voted to amend the fiscal year 2019-2020 B=budget to reflect actual revenues as shown on June 30, 2020. All were in favor of the proposal.

Council also approved the tax credit factor for tax credit for tax year 2020. Council approved maintaining the same millage rate of 62.3 mills and the tax credit factor is set at .001546. .

The August minutes and financial reports were approved.

The police report was presented by Officer Stroman. He reported three traffic cases, one call for service in town and one stolen trailer.

The fire report was also presented by Officer Stroman, in which he reported 13 calls for August. There were five motor vehicle accidents, one dryer fire, two EMS first responder calls, three alarms, one carbon monoxide emergency and one lightning strike of a residence.