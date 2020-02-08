CAMERON -- Residents of Cameron are one step closer to being able to pay their court fines online.
At the February town council meeting, Mayor David Summers said the town attorney is looking at the contract for Court Solutions, a service offering online fine payment.
Summers said the zoning project is in the works and is to be reviewed by council. He said the contract with Lower Savannah Council of Governments Consortium membership is due for renewal. Council unanimously approved it.
Police Chief Chris Hales reported 15 traffic cases, 16 calls for service, two traffic cccidents, two assists to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, one assist to the St. Matthews Police Department, two EMS first responder calls and three fire calls. Fire Chief Josh Hales reported seven calls.
Dan Stroman gave the street report. He said the department worked on grass overgrowth removal from sidewalks. He said there are four street signs to be replaced and one has arrived.
