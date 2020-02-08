{{featured_button_text}}
Cameron logo

Cameron logo

CAMERON -- Residents of Cameron are one step closer to being able to pay their court fines online.

Cameron residents may soon be able to pay fines online

At the February town council meeting, Mayor David Summers said the town attorney is looking at the contract for Court Solutions, a service offering online fine payment.

Orangeburg County Council approves rates for broadband

Summers said the zoning project is in the works and is to be reviewed by council. He said the contract with Lower Savannah Council of Governments Consortium membership is due for renewal. Council unanimously approved it.

CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: SCDOT approves sidewalk repairs

Police Chief Chris Hales reported 15 traffic cases, 16 calls for service, two traffic cccidents, two assists to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, one assist to the St. Matthews Police Department, two EMS first responder calls and three fire calls. Fire Chief Josh Hales reported seven calls.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Dan Stroman gave the street report. He said the department worked on grass overgrowth removal from sidewalks. He said there are four street signs to be replaced and one has arrived.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: 803-874-3276

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments