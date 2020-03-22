CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: Online payment of bills, fines approved

CAMERON -- At Cameron Town Council’s March meeting, Mayor David Summers said that the agreement with Court Solutions for the online payment system is completed and signed.

This will allow the payment of bills and traffic tickets at the town's website.

There are 24 applications from citizens to serve on the two boards connected to the zoning project. The boards are the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals. Each board will have five members. The term limits will be determined, and the positions are expected to be filled within the next two weeks.

“Thanks for everyone that applied,” Summers said.

Summers presented the renewal of the Lower Savannah Home Consortium membership for approval. Council unanimously passed the agreement.

Police Chief Chris Hales reported for February: 13 traffic cases, a grand jury Indictment, 16 calls for service, a jury trial, three EMS first responder calls, two Fire Calls, an assist to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and two assists to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Fire Chief Josh Hales reported seven calls, including four motor vehicle accidents.

The February finance report is as follows: total revenues were $11,093,56; total expenses were $16,495.14; and net income was minus $5,401.58.

Contact the writer: 803-874-3276

