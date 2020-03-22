CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: Online payment of bills, fines approved
0 comments
editor's pick
CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL

CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: Online payment of bills, fines approved

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cameron logo

Cameron logo

CAMERON -- At Cameron Town Council’s March meeting, Mayor David Summers said that the agreement with Court Solutions for the online payment system is completed and signed.

This will allow the payment of bills and traffic tickets at the town's website.

There are 24 applications from citizens to serve on the two boards connected to the zoning project. The boards are the Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals. Each board will have five members. The term limits will be determined, and the positions are expected to be filled within the next two weeks.

“Thanks for everyone that applied,” Summers said.

CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: Town one step closer to online fine payment

Summers presented the renewal of the Lower Savannah Home Consortium membership for approval. Council unanimously passed the agreement.

CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: SCDOT approves sidewalk repairs

Police Chief Chris Hales reported for February: 13 traffic cases, a grand jury Indictment, 16 calls for service, a jury trial, three EMS first responder calls, two Fire Calls, an assist to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and two assists to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: Still no word on sidewalk, street improvements

Fire Chief Josh Hales reported seven calls, including four motor vehicle accidents.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The February finance report is as follows: total revenues were $11,093,56; total expenses were $16,495.14; and net income was minus $5,401.58.

Contact the writer: 803-874-3276

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News