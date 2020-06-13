CAMERON TOWN COUNCIL: New budget gets OK

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMERON -- On June 8 Cameron Town Council met at the town hall using social distancing, giving unanimous approval to the 2020-21 budget.

The budget totals $355,977.00. The allocations by department are: fire department $53,500; police department $83,081; street department $92,636; administrative department $58,560; building and maintenance $21,500; miscellaneous $26,700; capital improvements $20,000.00

The police budget includes vests, cameras and a new police vehicle. The tax millage is unchanged from last year.

The police report for May included one assist to the Department of Natural Resources and one to the Department of Health Services.

In the fire department report, there were seven calls, two vehicle accidents and one structure fire.

In the street department report, there was normal trash pickup, edging as necessary, sidewalks cleared and cleaned, and spraying as necessary.

In old business, the zoning update is not resolved due the lack of response of of the company RS3. All of the boards have been filled.

In the audience participation, a Dollar General representative said the new store , if approved, would have 6-10 full-time employees and would pay approximately $1.2 million.

In the May financial statement, total revenues were $21,592.04; expenses $18,586.91; with a net income $3,005.13.

Contact the writer: 803-874-3276

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0