Cameron to hold special election

CAMERON – The Town of Cameron is holding a special election on Tuesday, March 30.
The election is being held to fill a vacant Cameron Town Council seat.
Four candidates – Gloria Rast, Jimmy Bryant, Christopher Riley and Terry Fowler – have filed for the position.
Bradley Harris
Staff Writer
Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.
