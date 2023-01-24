Cameron RR crossing closed Friday through weekend for repairs

The CSX Transportation railroad crossing at U.S. 176 (Old State Road) in Cameron will be closed for repairs this coming Friday morning (January 27) through the weekend for repairs.

The railroad crossing on US-176 will be closing at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 12 p.m. in order for repairs to be performed at the site.

The work will include the repairing of railroad ties.

"Maintenance like this is critical to the safety of both train operations and roadway traffic, and has been scheduled in close coordination with local roadway authorities in order to temporarily close roads as crews complete repairs and repave crossings to provide a safe, smooth surface for drivers," CSX said in a statement. "We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this work, which is essential to ensuring the safety of motorists using the crossing and a safe, reliable freight rail network."

Signage indicating a detour route through the area will be placed. Motorists are asked to consider an alternate route.

The U.S. 176 grade crossing will be closed as part of a network-wide infrastructure maintenance program.

The crossing repair is among about 30 railroad crossings that CSX will repair in Calhoun and Orangeburg Counties through February 3.

The work schedule can vary pending weather, equipment, or any other unforeseen circumstances.

The repair route begins in Creston and ends near Santee. The work is on the tracks running parallel to S.C. Highway 6.

CSX officials said each crossing on the list will be closed between three to five days.

Motorists in the area are asked to be aware of the ongoing work and seek an alternate route when possible.