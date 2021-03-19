Cameron reaches out after stroke; Filling Station employee called wonderful, caring

“I want to thank everyone so much,” Watson said from her home. “It has been a blessing to know. I never thought this would happen to me. I thought I was in good shape.

“It is a rough road and I cry many days. There are many things I want to do but I can’t do.”

Currently, Watson says she needs assistance with many things as she regains the use of her limbs.

“I can use my left hand a little bit,” she said. “I have to give that time and take medicines and take myself easy.”

Though Watson does have insurance, the outreach important. She is known for helping others.

“She has taken care of several family members, giving them a place to call home,” Riley said. “She always has a fun word for everyone and keeps you on your toes as she will make you laugh just by her joking and carrying on.”

Watson has worked at the Filling Station for years as cashier and a cook before leaving the business. She came back to the Filling Station in August 2019

“She and I hit it off right off from the beginning,” Riley said. “She came in as a cook but she has moved up to management and assisted in running the store.”