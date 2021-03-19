Cameron reaches out after stroke; Filling Station employee called wonderful, caring

“Sheila Watson is a wonderful, caring person,” Cameron Filling Station owner Rebecca Riley said.
“She loves working so much we have to tell her to go home, as she takes her job seriously,” Riley said. “She knows so many people in this area. She makes everyone who comes into the store feel welcomed and loved.”
The long-time Filling Station employee is missed after suffering a stroke on Feb. 20. The community is praying for Watson as she continues on the road to recovery.
Also, the town of Cameron and the Cameron Filling Station partnered to hold a fundraising event for Watson on March 6 with all proceeds going to help with medical expenses.
About 170 individuals attended the fundraiser and about $3,000 was raised. Additional money continues to come in as individuals bring donations to the store.
“My husband and I wanted to make sure Ms. Sheila would be able to take care of her bills,’ Riley said when asked about the fundraiser. “We know she would worry and we wanted to help her any way we could to be able to focus on her recovery instead of her bills.”
Watson expressed appreciation for the outreach, and especially Riley. She also thanked her parents and the Regional Medical Center, as well as the hospital's therapist team for helping her through her illness and recovery.
“I want to thank everyone so much,” Watson said from her home. “It has been a blessing to know. I never thought this would happen to me. I thought I was in good shape.
“It is a rough road and I cry many days. There are many things I want to do but I can’t do.”
Currently, Watson says she needs assistance with many things as she regains the use of her limbs.
“I can use my left hand a little bit,” she said. “I have to give that time and take medicines and take myself easy.”
Though Watson does have insurance, the outreach important. She is known for helping others.
“She has taken care of several family members, giving them a place to call home,” Riley said. “She always has a fun word for everyone and keeps you on your toes as she will make you laugh just by her joking and carrying on.”
Watson has worked at the Filling Station for years as cashier and a cook before leaving the business. She came back to the Filling Station in August 2019
“She and I hit it off right off from the beginning,” Riley said. “She came in as a cook but she has moved up to management and assisted in running the store.”
Riley says not only is Watson a great employee, but a great person.
“She is truly a great person, friend and just like a sassy sister who can get you in trouble. She had always put everyone before herself and makes you feel special just by talking to her. I miss her and can’t wait to see her beat this and return,” Riley said.
Individuals who want to help can make donations can come to the Filling Station at 8054 Old State Road Cameron, S.C. 29030.