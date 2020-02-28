You are the owner of this article.
Cameron officer, another driver injured in collision
SCHP illustration
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A Cameron police officer and another driver were injured in a collision Friday afternoon, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Calhoun County EMS transported the two injured drivers to the Regional Medical Center. Tidwell didn’t know the condition of the drivers.

The collision occurred at 2:56 p.m. on McCords Ferry Road near Gin House Road.

Tidwell said the Cameron police officer was operating a department-issued Dodge Ram 1500.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-discipline Accident Investigative Team is working to determine how the collision occurred.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

