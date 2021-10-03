Cameron native snags film awards; 'Never thought my life would end up being horror story'

“Otherside Paranormal” was filmed outside of Charleston and took Johnson four years to complete.

“It is about my gift as a medium/remote viewer/psychic and it includes my late twin sister. It’s funny. I never thought my life would end up being a horror story and win film festivals,” Johnson said.

She said she enjoyed making the film.

“I had a blast, but I also uncovered a lot of dark secrets covered up by parking lots. These horror stories I personally saw and captured in film were committed by mankind. Ironic how evil man can be, but yet we say mankind. I haven’t found man to be kind at all,” Johnson said.

She continued, “I just worked with two friends who went with me to unravel what had happened where we went. When I say it was horrific, I had three slave children's souls float to a second-story window. I captured that on film, and I realized I wasn’t there to investigate, but to rescue.

“That was when I decided to come out of the closet with my gift and show the world how one woman was not afraid to show the evils done by man in hopes we can become better souls. Just about all of the souls I encountered had trauma inflicted on them.”

She recalled growing up in in the Calhoun County town of Cameron.