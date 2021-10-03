Cameron native snags film awards; 'Never thought my life would end up being horror story'

Mary Beth Lawton Johnson is a professional chef who also dabbles in filmmaking, which has reaped recent benefits that have taken the Cameron native by surprise.
Her independent film titled “Otherside Paranormal” won the Silver Award for best short horror film at the 2021 Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival, as well as the Best Horror Picture Award at the Beyond the Curve International Film Festival in Paris, France, which celebrates democratization of art, form and the magic of independent films.
The film was also a finalist in Beyond the Curve’s Best Narrative category and has also since been selected to be shown at the Anatolia International Film Festival in Istanbul and at the Awareness Film Festival in Los Angeles and Hawaii.
“I actually just started recording four years ago, and I didn’t think anything I filmed could win any awards. It was quite a surprise for me to learn otherwise,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida, is the daughter of Mary Donna Lawton Mellon and the late Dr. Boyce M. Lawton Jr.
She said she has also entered her film in other festivals.
“I have entered Academy Award-qualifying film festivals and BAFTA film festivals, as well as IMBD-qualifying film festivals. I already have credits on IMDB for two films I appeared in: ‘A Walk Through Hell,’ in a long-overdue post production, and “Gary the Ghostcatcher,’ as well as ‘Otherside Paranormal,’ which has qualified for IMDB credits and naming,” Johnson said.
“Otherside Paranormal” was filmed outside of Charleston and took Johnson four years to complete.
“It is about my gift as a medium/remote viewer/psychic and it includes my late twin sister. It’s funny. I never thought my life would end up being a horror story and win film festivals,” Johnson said.
She said she enjoyed making the film.
“I had a blast, but I also uncovered a lot of dark secrets covered up by parking lots. These horror stories I personally saw and captured in film were committed by mankind. Ironic how evil man can be, but yet we say mankind. I haven’t found man to be kind at all,” Johnson said.
She continued, “I just worked with two friends who went with me to unravel what had happened where we went. When I say it was horrific, I had three slave children's souls float to a second-story window. I captured that on film, and I realized I wasn’t there to investigate, but to rescue.
“That was when I decided to come out of the closet with my gift and show the world how one woman was not afraid to show the evils done by man in hopes we can become better souls. Just about all of the souls I encountered had trauma inflicted on them.”
She recalled growing up in in the Calhoun County town of Cameron.
“I had the most idyllic childhood, what every child should experience,” Johnson said.
She said her foray into filmmaking was "a big leap of faith” for her, but she encouraged other aspiring filmmakers not to be afraid to tell their stories.
“You can, too. I had to tell this story because there were so many bad things I saw that I couldn’t keep quiet. Neither should you,” Johnson said.
She said she does return to Cameron occasionally.
“I do return to Cameron when I have free time, which isn’t much, but it will always be with me no matter where I go. There’s a story there, and I’m writing a book that includes it. I am almost done with that project,” she said.
