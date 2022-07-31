Cameron native looks at systemic racism; Sunday school conversations lead to book

Dr. Zeke Zimmerman does not profess to have all of the solutions to completely eradicate racism, but he offers a few suggestions on the matter in a compilation of letters that he has published into a book.

The Cameron native, who received his formative education in the public schools of Orangeburg, published "A Call to Share" in April through Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Dorrance Publishing Company.

The book is described as a collection of letters that address systemic racism and how it has manifested in various segments of society, including education, corporations, government and the church.

“The book is actually a compilation of letters that pose and answer questions on racist beliefs, on racist practices, on the origins of many of those practices and beliefs and the uses and absurdities that are associated with those practices," Zimmerman said.

He continued, “It doesn't stop there. In addition to talking about those things, it also offers some solutions to eliminating institutional or systemic racism in sectors of our society that people oftentimes don't think of, but ... those who are affected are very much knowledgeable and it’s evident in their lives that it's ongoing.”

The letters stemmed from conversations about race that Zimmerman had with two white members of his Sunday school class.

“They're both white and very much interested when I started talking about systemic racism and how that exists and how it's a part of our culture. Those who are not affected by it, of course, don't even recognize that it's there and that they're doing it,” he said.

He continued, “Then COVID came in and we couldn't get together any more. I wanted to continue the conversation. So I started the letters to those two.

“They had conversations with several other people, and I had conversations with other people. So the distribution on the letters on a regular basis grew from two to 39.”

Zimmerman said as the letters continued, individuals started saying that he should compile them into a book.

“Many of them started saying, ‘You know, others don't recognize this and need to have this information. So you should put it in a book.’ So that's how the book came about,” he said.

Zimmerman said he hopes his book helps people acknowledge the existence of racism and what can be done to help erase its effects, from the church to the corporate world.

“It doesn't provide all the solutions in all the sectors, but it provides parts of the solutions for getting on the path to solving or eradicating racism in our culture,” he said.

Zimmerman, the son of sharecroppers, said Orangeburg was a caring community which helped shape him.

“Orangeburg shaped me with, one, a community of caring people. That community of caring people exemplified what life should really be about. It won't be about this thing of capitalism, so to speak, or making a lot of money. It was about caring and serving God. So those two things were the major shaping factors in my life,” he said.

Zimmerman continued, “There were people in our community and in our church who helped facilitate the development of the young people. That was their focus. They did not focus on themselves and getting things for themselves.

“They focused on developing the young people who were coming behind them. Our society is tending to go toward self rather than the development of those coming behind us.”

Zimmerman is a Wilkinson High School graduate who received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from then-South Carolina State College. He later earned a master’s degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech and a doctoral degree from George Washington University.

Upon graduation from S.C. State, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. During his 27-year Army career, he served in Vietnam and received a Purple Heart for wounds in combat. He retired at the rank of colonel.

Following his military career, Zimmerman served as a high school administrator for 22 years in Virginia and Georgia.

He and his wife of more than 50 years currently reside in Cummings, Georgia. He is the brother of Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt.

Zimmerman's book can be purchased on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Call-Share-Zke-Zimmerman-ebook/dp/B09ZYJWBSV), Barnes & Noble (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-call-to-share-zke-zimmerman/1141434341) and through Dorrance Publishing (https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-call-to-share/).