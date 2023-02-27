A Cameron man has been identified as the pedestrian who died following a Saturday night accident.

Howard Dunning, 59, of Pecan St., died of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The accident occurred at 9:30 p.m. as a 2008 Saturn Outlook was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 near Bass Drive, about one mile south of Santee.

The Saturn struck Dunning, who traveling east.

The driver of the Outlook was taken to the Regional Medical Center, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.