Cameron man identified as crash victim

A Cameron man died Thursday following a three-vehicle collision on S.C. Highway 33 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The collision occurred at 5 p.m. near Till Road, when a 2018 Ford SUV and a 2018 Mercedes collided with a 2017 Nissan sedan.

The passenger in the Nissan, 31-year-old Jeremy Odom of Chimney Swift Circle, “was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries sustained from the accident,” according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The drivers of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital, Lee said.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

