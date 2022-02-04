 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Cameron man identified as crash victim

  • 0
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A Cameron man died Thursday following a three-vehicle collision on S.C. Highway 33 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The collision occurred at 5 p.m. near Till Road, when a 2018 Ford SUV and a 2018 Mercedes collided with a 2017 Nissan sedan.

The passenger in the Nissan, 31-year-old Jeremy Odom of Chimney Swift Circle, “was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries sustained from the accident,” according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The drivers of the vehicles were taken to a local hospital, Lee said.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

0 Comments
1
0
1
37
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mandates labor pacts on big federal projects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News