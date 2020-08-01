Call Me MISTER transforms summer program

“There are many conversations around race going on at the moment all across this country, and we’ve always seen that context is one of the most important things to get right when discussing anything with our students,” Joseph said. “It’s now more important than ever to have future educators understand their place in history and the responsibility they will bear as educators moving forward.”

Protests revolving around race, police brutality, statues of historical figures and building names have obviously emerged as topics that students want to explore and seek guidance on. Jones and Joseph admit that if there was ever a time to provide MISTERs with context, now would be it.

Dr. Alfred Tatum, dean of the University of Illinois/Chicago’s College of Education, will lead off the Call Me MISTER Leadership Series in September. Tatum is a nationally known scholar for “reorienting how we think about literacy” in the language development and understanding of Black boys. He will be addressing the MISTERs on this theme and will pull information from his most recent book, “Literacy Development of Black Boys: An Advanced Literacy Perspective.” Tatum was instrumental in establishing Call Me MISTER on his campus three years ago and continues to be a champion in promoting the mission to diversify the teacher workforce.