Calhoun schools to open virtually; could go to in-person later

"We hope as the year proceeds, we will be in a position to do face-to-face and virtual," he said.

He said each student will be provided the necessary tools, such as a computer, to do work virtually.

Efforts are underway on the state level to provide rural areas with hot spot capabilities so students can have access to the internet, Wilson said.

"Right now we are determining how many we need," Wilson said.

According to the district, the virtual model will have students participate five days a week online with their scheduled teachers.

"It is important for students and parents to understand mandatory attendance and grading policies as established by the South Carolina Department of Education Uniform Grading Policies as well as Calhoun County Public Schools' expectations will be strongly enforced."

The school-based hybrid model will include both in-person and virtual learning. Students will report to school two days a week and participate in online learning three days a week.

For example, the district notes Student A may report to school on a Monday and Tuesday and then do online learning Wednesday through Friday.