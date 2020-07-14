Calhoun schools to open virtually; could go to in-person later

Schools in Calhoun County are to reopen in August using a virtual model with the possibility of moving later to an in-person/virtual model, according to a announcement by the district.
The district will allow parents the option of teaching students virtually all year long.
"The Calhoun County Public School's first priority is the health and well-being of our students and employees," the district said in its Monday statement. "Based on guidance from public health officials, the district has established three models for reopening (school-based eLearning; school-based hybrid and Calhoun County Public Schools Acellus Virtual Learning)."
The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 10, for K-8 and Monday, Aug. 17, for grades 9-12.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said the district surveyed parents, students, teachers, staff about the three models. The resulting plan was approved at the district's July 7 board meeting.
"You understand you will not make everybody happy with this," Wilson said. "Everybody wants what they want and we have to consider DHEC guidelines as well. We tried to accommodate everybody."
Wilson said with the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, it was deemed unwise to bring all the children back in a face-to-face setting.
"We hope as the year proceeds, we will be in a position to do face-to-face and virtual," he said.
He said each student will be provided the necessary tools, such as a computer, to do work virtually.
Efforts are underway on the state level to provide rural areas with hot spot capabilities so students can have access to the internet, Wilson said.
"Right now we are determining how many we need," Wilson said.
According to the district, the virtual model will have students participate five days a week online with their scheduled teachers.
"It is important for students and parents to understand mandatory attendance and grading policies as established by the South Carolina Department of Education Uniform Grading Policies as well as Calhoun County Public Schools' expectations will be strongly enforced."
The school-based hybrid model will include both in-person and virtual learning. Students will report to school two days a week and participate in online learning three days a week.
For example, the district notes Student A may report to school on a Monday and Tuesday and then do online learning Wednesday through Friday.
Student B would do online learning Monday and Tuesday, report to school Wednesday and Thursday, and do online learning Friday.
"Federal, state and local guidance will be followed as it relates to physical distancing, cleaning and other health concerns," the district states.
The district will set Friday aside for intensive building cleaning, according to the release.
The district also noted families choosing to participate in virtual learning will be able to do so through the district's Acellus program, which will be available for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.
"Students will be provided a device and families are responsible for a supportive eLearning environment at home," the district said, noting course grades will adhere to the SCUGP and that all courses will need to be completed by the end of the last grading period.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.