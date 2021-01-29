Calhoun schools continue online; trustees waiting for teachers to get vaccine

Students in the Calhoun County Public Schools district will continue with virtual learning for now.
District trustees decided during an emergency meeting Thursday to maintain virtual instruction at least until the rollout of a vaccine to district faculty and staff.
“There are no easy answers and maybe no right or wrong answers with this,” District Superintendent Dr. Steve Wilson said.
The school board meeting was called to give trustees a chance to discuss whether students should return to a classroom setting.
Wilson has received calls from parents wanting students to remain at home, as well as calls from parents wanting their children back in school.
“It is a tough decision any way you look at it,” Wilson said.
The school district has remained in virtual learning since March 2020.
Wilson said he has heard a coronavirus vaccine would most likely be available to teachers sometime in the early spring.
The district has purchased the necessary personal protective equipment needed to bring students back, he said.
“We follow the safety protocols with PPE and other materials we invested in to keep schools safe,” Wilson said. “We certainly have an abundance of that.”
The district has tri-fold shields for each desk and each classroom and also has quad shields for bigger desks.
Teachers and students would have access to face shields and face masks. Each classroom would also be equipped with alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer and hand sprays.
Each school would have thermometers in its front office, hallways and nurses office. Each school in the district also has electrostatic cleaners that can be applied over a broad area.
The district has also purchased three different air purifiers for use in each school. The air purifiers are for large areas such as gymnasiums, cafeterias, classrooms and offices.
Water fountains would be turned off and each school would have an isolation room and process to handle individuals – both teachers and students – with symptoms.
The district has also set up a district COVID team to monitor COVID cases.
Wilson noted, “There are no guarantees of safety whether kids are at home or whether they are in school.”
Trustees expressed appreciation for the safety measures, but said the equipment will not help if it is not used properly.
“Many of our children are asymptomatic,” Board Chair Gary Porth said. “They may have the disease and they may not even know it.”
Porth noted that teachers in the state have died from COVID and that cases continue to be high.
“We can't be too careful,” he said. “Safety is our primary concern. Education is our business and teaching and learning, but safety is a huge factor.”
Trustee Kevin Jenkins said he has had COVID and continues to struggle with its effects even after being cleared.
“I would not wish it on anyone,” he said. “This disease is like none other.”
Jenkins said each person reacts differently to it.
“I know that virtual is not ideal and I know face-to-face learning is more productive,” Jenkins said. “But I would feel better once we can get teachers vaccinated and more educators vaccinated and see where it goes.”
Jenkins said he would like for the virus numbers to fall as well before children return.
Trustee Sandra Tucker and Debra Fredrick echoed those sentiments.
Tucker pointed out there is a new strain of the virus emerging.
“I feel it is just a risk at this time,” Tucker said. “I just feel like we are not ready to bring the kids back together.”
Frederick said the number of COVID cases remains consistently high and said now is not the time to bring kids back to in-person instruction.
Trustee Ned Nelson and his wife have gotten COVID and the disease sent him to the emergency room twice.
“This disease is so crazy and unpredictable,” he said.
As a professional educator and principal for 18 years, the decision is difficult, he said. “I am torn. I am very particular about the success of students in school. But instruction is not first. The safety of our students is first.”
Nelson noted he understands the importance of face-to-face instruction.
“These kids need to be back in school,” he said. “There is no doubt about it. That tears my heart out. I want them back.”
“But I could not put a child or teacher in a situation where I knew there was a reasonable danger of harm,” he said.
Nelson said he’d like to see a full roll out of the vaccine to teachers and a decline in COVID cases before opening the schools back up to face-to-face instruction.
Porth said the safety equipment will still be used in the future.
“We spent all this money, but we will use it,” he said. “Even with the vaccine, we will still be wearing masks.”
Nelson said there have been concerns from some about students falling behind.
He related a story of how he also fell behind in school but was able to go ahead and eventually get his master's degree.
“It is an amazing thing, the human spirit, the human mind,” Nelson said. “Even those who are behind now, like me back in 1972 and 1977, you can still get help.”
Trustees requested school administrators keep them informed about the progress of the virus and that the district remain on top of any reentry plans.