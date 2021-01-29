Calhoun schools continue online; trustees waiting for teachers to get vaccine

Trustee Ned Nelson and his wife have gotten COVID and the disease sent him to the emergency room twice.

“This disease is so crazy and unpredictable,” he said.

As a professional educator and principal for 18 years, the decision is difficult, he said. “I am torn. I am very particular about the success of students in school. But instruction is not first. The safety of our students is first.”

Nelson noted he understands the importance of face-to-face instruction.

“These kids need to be back in school,” he said. “There is no doubt about it. That tears my heart out. I want them back.”

“But I could not put a child or teacher in a situation where I knew there was a reasonable danger of harm,” he said.

Nelson said he’d like to see a full roll out of the vaccine to teachers and a decline in COVID cases before opening the schools back up to face-to-face instruction.

Porth said the safety equipment will still be used in the future.

“We spent all this money, but we will use it,” he said. “Even with the vaccine, we will still be wearing masks.”