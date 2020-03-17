Calhoun resident tests positive; Orangeburg County employees exposed

A person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Calhoun County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. It’s the first case in The T&D Region.

Meanwhile, the Orangeburg County administration has notified several employees that they were in close proximity with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus who lives in another county.

“We provided those individuals with DHEC’s close proximity protocols to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their health,” the county said in a release “For privacy reasons, we cannot divulge the name of any source patient.”

County Administrator Harold Young said Tuesday it’s been five days since the employees were in contact with the person and they’ve shown no symptoms.

He said the employees didn’t come into contact with the public in the course of their jobs.

Overall, DHEC knows of 47 cases in 13 counties of South Carolina.

The new cases are:

• One from Beaufort County

• Two from Charleston County

• One from Calhoun County

• Five from Kershaw County