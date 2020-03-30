CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

You have free articles remaining.
The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, March 13-20, 2020.
- Christi N. Halter and Christi Nettles to Zachary D. Felkel, TMS 257-04-00-001, $136,500
- Elden A. Pelletier and Valarie A. Peletier to Justice F. Beach and Kaitlyn N. Beach, TMS 232-00-01-020, $10,000.
- Sarah M. Herlong, Sarah A. Herlong, William D. Herlong, Mary Louise Stallings, and Emma E. Long, to Sarah A. Herlong, William D. Herlong, Mary Louise Stallings, and Emma E. Long, TMS 029-00-00-050, $5.
- Kenneth Barrett Dudley to Kent Street LLV, TMS 118-10-04-009, $4,000.
- Christian Legare Roesch to Antley Springs Timber LLC, TMS 162-000-00-00001, $600,000.
- Linda M., Bryant and Linda M. Kemmerlin to Shannon M. Donnelly, TMS 119-00-00-001, $5.
- Dean L. Williams and Stacie Lynn Dirzuiwit to Leon R. Smith, Jr., TMS 230-00-02-017, $23,000.
- Barbara E. Williams and Terry Allen Anderson to David Stack and Tamara Walters Stack, TMS 102-00-00-017, $334,500.
- Mary S. Springer to Jason L. Gehry, TMS 222-14-00-003, $187,500.
- Thomas A. Cook , William Shuler Jr., and Kate W. Cook to Thomas A. Cook , Jr., and Kate W. Cook, TMS 014-00-02-010, $5.
- Thelma Gates Dawkins, Roy Gates, Jerry Gates, Lawton Browder, Mary Marlin Ferguson, Lillie Quirion, Grover Harley, Jerrie Harley, Jason Shuler, William Shuler, and Belinda McCall, to Trackside Properties LLC, TMS 144-00-00-009, $19,000.
- Thelma Dawkins to Trackside Properties LLC, TMS 140-00-00-017/-018, $20,000.
