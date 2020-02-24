CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

You have free articles remaining.
The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 10-13, 2020.
- Mildred H. Medford, Revocable Trust of Mildred H. Medford, and Tammi Green to Christopher Smith, TMS 193-00-00-017, $1,100.
- Fred Bostic, Sr., and Tammi Green to Fred W. Bostic, Sr., TMS 130-01-05-005, $134.15.
- Jean Almonds to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMS 074-00-02-018, $5.
- Kenneth Hasty to Shirley Gilford, TMS 117-14-00-029, $5.
- Zeb Darby and Tammi Green to Michael Brantley. TMS 118-13-06-015, $2,800.
- Ernest Vernon and Tammi Green to Wanda R. Waring, TMS 118-09-13-014, $203.69.
- Claire P. Covington to David T. Paulling and Molly O. Paulling, TMS 202-00-00-016, $5.
- Kelly Siebert to Ryan Siebert, TMS 092-77-00-04-084, $8,000.
- Joey Davis to Dustin Williamson, TMS 077-00-04-084, $8.
- Kenneth J. Frederick and Kenneth L. Frederick to Kenneth L. Frederick, TMS 015-00-00-064, $5.