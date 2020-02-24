CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
0 comments

CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 10-13, 2020. 

  • Mildred H. Medford, Revocable Trust of Mildred H. Medford, and Tammi Green to Christopher Smith, TMS 193-00-00-017, $1,100.
  • Fred Bostic, Sr., and Tammi Green to Fred W. Bostic, Sr., TMS 130-01-05-005, $134.15.
  • Jean Almonds to Romeo Almonds, Jr., TMS 074-00-02-018, $5.
  • Kenneth Hasty to Shirley Gilford, TMS 117-14-00-029, $5.
  • Zeb Darby and Tammi Green to Michael Brantley. TMS 118-13-06-015, $2,800.
  • Ernest Vernon and Tammi Green to Wanda R. Waring, TMS 118-09-13-014, $203.69.
  • Claire P. Covington to David T. Paulling and Molly O. Paulling, TMS 202-00-00-016, $5.
  • Kelly Siebert to Ryan Siebert, TMS 092-77-00-04-084, $8,000.
  • Joey Davis to Dustin Williamson, TMS 077-00-04-084, $8.
  • Kenneth J. Frederick and Kenneth L. Frederick to Kenneth L. Frederick, TMS 015-00-00-064, $5.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albert Johnson Jr. -- North
Obituaries

Albert Johnson Jr. -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Mr. Albert Johnson Jr., 62, of North will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News