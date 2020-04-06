CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, March 16-24, 2020. 

  • Matek Inc. To Darren J. Low, TMS 023-00-02-007, $14,000.
  • Hurricane Construction, Inc., to Timothy B/. Scott and Tina K. Scott, TMS 029-00-00-099, $304,000.
  • Jim Eugene Jackson and Tammy Sue Jackson to Joy Hughes, TMS 072-00-00-046, $4,000.
  • Calhoun Trading Com[pany Inc to T&J Land Holdings LLC, TMS 177-00-00-001, $876,735.
  • Charkles T. Ellis and Christine B. Ellis to The Gressette Company LLC, TMS 172-00-00-004, $107,000.
