CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Home for sale
ILLUSTRATION

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 7-21, 2020. 

  • W.M. Smith, Jr., to Wilfred Marion Smith, Jr., Johnnie Taylor Smith, and the Wilfred Marion Smith and Johnnie Taylor Smith Revocable Trust, TMS 127-00-02-004/-006/-033/--034/147-00-00-006/-011/018, $10.
  • Gregory M. Smith and Gregory Marion Smith to Gregory M. Smith and Gregory M. Smith Revocable Trust, TMS 127-00-02-004 et al, $10.
  • Mark T. Smith and Mark Taylor Smith to Mark T, Smith and The Mark T. Smith Revocable Trust, TMS 127-00-02-004 et al, $10.
  • Gayle T. Felkel and Terry E. Troutman to Thomas E. Bouchette and Mary Elizabeth Bouchette, TMS 191-00-03-013, $150,000.
  • Perry M. Leonard and Sherry B. Leonard to Meagan L. Brown and Brown, TMS 014-00-02-107, $5.
  • Lawrence Charles Jones II and The Jacob Roy Jones, Sr., RTA to Loressa Bonnett Jenkins, TMS 118-10-10-004, $5.
  • Lawrence Kit Spires to John E. Young, TMS 023-00-01-047, $288,500.
  • Real Holdings LLC to Maurice Mueller, TMS 064-00-02-053, $5,000.
  • Truhome Realty LLC and Bills Home Improvements LLC to Alice Geiger, TMS 130-03-06-013, $127,500.
  • Lynn V. Herlong, Donald Dwayne Vernon , and Earnest D. Vernon, Jr., to James Matthews and Yvonne K. Matthews, TMS 118-16-10-001, $8,000.
  • Lynn V. Herlong, Donald Dwayne Vernon , and Earnest D. Vernon, Jr., to Anthony Anderson, TMS 118-16-04-014, $45,040.
  • Lynn V. Herlong, Donald Dwayne Vernon , and Earnest D. Vernon, Jr., to Luther A. French and Rosemary French, TMS 167-00-00-030, $22,000.
  • Corey Bradford Goodson and Annika Garcia Goodson to J. Bryan Ratliff and Jessica N. Ratliff, TMS 053-00-01-095, $55,000.
  • Mary A. White, Dewey D. White, and D. D. White to Arlene Hampton, TMS 219-00-05-31, $10.
  • Rebecca W. Turberville and Maryanne W. Martin to David Eugene Lawson and Michelle Stokes Lawson, TMS 130-04-03-004, $17,500.
  • Marion E. Wright, Jr., to Miriam Ott and Everette L. Ott, TMS 079-00-01005, - $28,000.
  • Equitry Trust Company Custodian Victor Gregg Marturano IRA to Victor Gregg Marturano, TMS 028-00-00-001, $5.
  • James Avent to Robert C. Weaver and Frances V. Weaver, TMS 179-00-00-030, $36,445.50.
  • Frances V. Wearver to James B, Avent and Michelle S. Avent, TMS 179-00-00-013, $97,317.19.
  • Frances V. Weaver to Adair S. Fogle and The Adair S. FogleRevocable Trust, TMS 179-00-00-013, $47,682.81.
  • John P. Evaqns, Virginia E. Evans, and The Clarence F. Evans Family Trusst , to Everettte Reed Salley, TMS 156-00-00-015, $5.
  • Everette Reed Salley to Joe Strickland and Dotty Strickland, TMS 156-00-00-015, $5,000.
  • Emsley P. Baskin Jr. and Janice W. Baskin to Ensley P. Baskin Jr. and Janice W. Baskin, TMS 150-14-12-002, $5.
  • Brian C. Stabler and Ryan Fowler to Charlotte Barnes, TMS 104-00-02-004, $6,500.
  • Joyce Robinson to Adam Robinson, TMS 023-00-02-068, $5.
  • Gerald E. Hughes and Cheryl L. Hughes to Ben David Plett and Grace Plett, TMS 060-00-00-035, $35,000.
  • Robert Strickland to Samuel A. Gaily and Lue G. Daily, TMS 070-00-02-033, $1,000
