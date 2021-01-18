CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, Dec. 7, 2020 to January 3, 2021.
- Anthony Anderson to Janice L. Anderson, TMS 118-16-04-014, $5.
- Abdur Muhammad and Khalifa Muhammad to Abdur Muhammad, TMS 183-00-00-053, $30,000.
- Abdur Muhammad to Mamie Dangerfield, TMS 183-00-00-053, $30,000.
- Mary O. Fersner, Joseph Julian Fersner, John David Fersner III, and Julia Sloan, Fersner Walker, to James R. Reed, TMS 150-00-00-015, $270,000.
- Maria Paulette Shuler, Donnel Kendole Shuler, Don Shuler Riley, Shawanna Riley Feldser, Jennifer Riley Felder, Jennifer Riley Thomas, Gwendolyn Riley Mims, Denise Grate, and Hilton Riley, to Marvin Ridge LLC, TMS 070-00-03-004, $73,500.
- John E. Fitts, Jr., Deborah S. Fitts, and Debrorah Fitts Hinkle, to David A. Lloyd and Ellen K. Lloyd, TMS 059-00-02-026 and 027, $109,000.
- T. M. Rhode3s and Gary D./ Hunt to Cameron Lumber Company, TMS 150-00-00-039, $5.
- Sarah Erline B. Wiles, Julian D. Wiles, Jr., and Julian Dukes Wiles, Sr., TMS b174-00-00-001, $5.
- Michael Brantley to Alice F. Livingston, TMS 121-00-02-044, $16,000.
- Tommie Sue Jones to Theodore E. Raymond , Jr., and Caroline G. Raymond, TMS 047-00-01-017, $262,815.
- Sarah Erline B. Wiles, Julian D. Wiles, Jr., and Julian Dukes Wiles, to Sr. Jeffery M. Paulling, TMS 174-00-00-001, $90,000.
- Jese Riley and Jesse D. Riley to Carol Albrecht Outlaw and Jessica Outlaw, TMS 130-03-07-011 and -018, $110.000.
- Thomas B. Gressette to Calhoun County, TMS 118-00-00-024, $345.000.
- Wallace E. Haigler to Wallace Haigler and Wallace E.. Haigler Revocable Trust, TMS 188-00-00-020, $10.
- Michael L. Haigler and Virginia S. Haigler to Michael L. Haigler and Virginia S. Haigler, TMS 187-00-00-024, $10.
- Joseph C. Haigler, Joe C. Haigler. And Joseph Carter aigler to Joseph Carter Haigler and Joseph Carter Haigler Revocable Trust, TMS 185-00-00-049/154-00-00-009/188-00-00-001/187-00-00-023/187-00-00-023/187-00-00-015/187-00-00-14,0-00-026/187-00-00-024/187-00-00-025/187-00-00-014/187-00-00-019/187-00-00-020/188-00-00-014, $10.
- Joseph Ryan Haiger and Somer Lynn S. Haigler to Joseph Ryan Haiger and Somer Lynn S. Haigler, TNMS 187-00-00-025, $10.
- ZAPO LLC to John Holloway, TMS 232-00-02-074, $27,900.
- Vanessa Vielka De Danzine to Vanessa Vielka De Danzine and Dr. Vanessa Vielka De Danzine Trust, TMS 037-00-00-068, $10.
- Randel S. Garvain to Claudia W. Paulling, TMS 130-04-02-014, $147,500.
- Clarence Washington, Jr., Cecelie Wingfield, Kevin Washington, and Tanedra Washington, to Earline Huggins, TMS 069-00-04-039, $27,500.
- Sean Michael Collins to Molli Anna Bush, TMS 053-00-02-049, $5.
- Associated Renovators LLC to Jason T. Luna, TMS 134-00-00-022, $150,000.
- Kelsey L. Vernon and Storey Vernon to Johnny C. Shirer, Jr., TMS 076-00-02-049,$15,000.
- Daniel Hoefer to Quality Loss Construction LLC, TMS 067-00-00-062, $13,000.
- Sharon Miller to Timothy L. Miller and Joyce Miller, TMS 178-00-00-016, $5.
- Timothy L. Miller and Joyce Miller\ to Sharon Miller, TMS 178-00-00-016, $5.
- Winifred K. Wannamaker to Claire W. McCunniff and Jo Ellen Wannamaker Ott, TMS 129-00-00-025, $5.
- Daniel Hoefer to Jimmie R. Boyd, Jr., TMS 039-00-00-027, $3,000.
- Jason Michael York and Christopher Thomas York to Elizabeth P. York, TMS 116-00-00-042, $5.00.
- Johnny Rivers to Kiesha Rivers, TMS 044-00-00-046, $5.
- E. B. Atkins to High Ridge Farm LLC, TMS 095-00-00-018, $200,000.
- Fred H. Gantt, Jr. To Fred H. Gant III, TMS 080-0-02-034, $46,500.
- Thomas F. Ulmer to Julie L. Ulmer, TMS 119-00-00-056, $15.
- Vernia D. Backmon to Cornelius Backmon, Sr., TMS 181-00-02-059, $5.
- Joshua Davis to Mildred Ann Green, TMS 118-09-06-001, $5.
- Artemas Porcher Hane, Jr., and Cornelia Nelson Hane to Dreher Marion Hane, TMS 176-0001-005/177-00-00-003, $5.