CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 5 to 12, 2021.
Robert D. Mott, Robert D. Mott, Jr., and Theresa L. Quick to Theresa L. Quick and S. Steve Quick, TMS 030-00-01-007, $5.
Fairy Lee Prickett, Jr., to Linda Anne S. Crook, 130-03-08-015, $5.
Joseph C. Haigler to Joseph C. Haifgler and Elaine Haigler, TMS 187-009-00-007, $10.
James M. Williamson to Gail Manning and A. D. Nderson, TMS 032-00-03-078/-037, $12,000.
Neva Taylor to Alfonzo Brown, TMS 176-00-02-046, $58,000.
MSW Timberlands LLC to Samuel D. Montgomery III, J. Matthew Sumnmersw, and Michael D. Watson, TMS 104-00-04-014, $5.
J. Matthews Summersw and Michael D. Watson to Samuel D. Montgomery III, YTMS 104-00-04-014, $227,800.00.
Robert M. Bair, Jr., and Carol Willoughby Bair to Christopher A. Bair, TMS 191-00-02-039, $22,050.
Charlee, Inc, to Karen Gillens and Michael Gillens, TMS 074-00-03-059, $10,500.