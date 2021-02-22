 Skip to main content
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 5 to 12, 2021. 

  • Robert D. Mott, Robert D. Mott, Jr., and Theresa L. Quick to Theresa L. Quick and S. Steve Quick, TMS 030-00-01-007, $5.

  • Fairy Lee Prickett, Jr., to Linda Anne S. Crook, 130-03-08-015, $5.

  • Joseph C. Haigler to Joseph C. Haifgler and Elaine Haigler, TMS 187-009-00-007, $10.

  • James M. Williamson to Gail Manning and A. D. Nderson, TMS 032-00-03-078/-037, $12,000.

  • Neva Taylor to Alfonzo Brown, TMS 176-00-02-046, $58,000.

  • MSW Timberlands LLC to Samuel D. Montgomery III, J. Matthew Sumnmersw, and Michael D. Watson, TMS 104-00-04-014, $5.

  • J. Matthews Summersw and Michael D. Watson to Samuel D. Montgomery III, YTMS 104-00-04-014, $227,800.00.

  • Robert M. Bair, Jr., and Carol Willoughby Bair to Christopher A. Bair, TMS 191-00-02-039, $22,050.

  • Charlee, Inc, to Karen Gillens and Michael Gillens, TMS 074-00-03-059, $10,500.

