CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, March 30 to April 8, 2020.
- Margaret S. Tedder to Chad Reese Mack, TMS 032-00-02-016, $5.
- Manuel P. Black, Manuel P. Black, Jr., and Katherine W. Black, to Manuel P. Black, Jr., and Katherine W. Black, TMS 157-00-00-009,and -029¬, $5.
- Robert L. Burr and Mary Lou Burr to Larry R. Doyle and Cathy H. Doyle, TMS 163-00-00-0006, $1,300,000.
- J. D. Shirer, Jr., Margaret S. Mims, and Linda S. Koucky, to Debra O. McFadden Darby, TMS 211-00-00-036,$5.
- J. D. Shirer to Debra O. McFadden Darby, TMS 211-00-00-027, $5.
- Jonathan C. Zeigler and Kimberly Z. Miller to Emily S. Zeigler, TMS 078-00-01-004,-018,-019, -020, and -033, $5.
- Waystack Properties LLC to Princess Gail Wilson, TMS 069-00-01-096, $65,000.
- Lillian A. Gleaton and Teresa Dennis Childs to Lawrence P. Childs, TMS 161-00-00-005, $5.
- Christopher Smith to Oliver Mizell and Tyler B. Mizell, TMS 193-00-00-017, $8,000.
- JJ Detwiler Enterprises Inc. To Lilliana Carrasco and Maria A. Contrras, TMS 099-00-02-052, $18,500.
- Charlee Inc to Jessica Marlena Albert and Sabrina Martell Albert, TMS 074-00-03-077l, $9,950.
- Corrie Lee Mizell, Lee Mizell, and Rene Mizell, to Nancy L. Carr and Daniel J. Carr, TMS 232-00-01-009, $123,0000.
- Gary L. Jackson and Kathy M. Jackson to Jason K. Birch and Elaine A. Birch, TMS 186-00-00-026 and -038, $469,300.
