The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, January 21-24, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Abraham Frederick and Tammi Green to Tammy Rose Reinhart, TMS 118-10-02-008, $500.
- Linda Stabler to Kristen Lynn Strange, Kristi L. Strange, Mandi S. McMillan and Mandi E. McMillan, TMS 022-00-00-008, $5.
- Mamie Brown and Tammi Green to Tammy nRose Reinhart, TMS 117-00-02-009, $123.49.
- Bertha Morgan and Tammi Green to Tammy Rose Reinhart, TMS 150-14-08-004, $238.08.
- Kenneth D. McMillan to Kenneth Scott McMillan, TMS 020-00-00-021, $5.
- The Gressette Company LLC to Calhoun Trading Company, Inc., TMS 177-00-00-001, $5.
- White Riverside LLC to Debra Kaye White, TMS 151-00-00-010/-009/-053., $5.
- Angela Ott, Angela Hartley, Diane Binks, Dianne Binks, and Dianne Drafts to Robert Ryan Hartley, TMS 008-00-00-013/-040/-074/-075, $5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.