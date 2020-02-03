{{featured_button_text}}

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, January 21-24, 2020. 

  • Abraham Frederick and Tammi Green to Tammy Rose Reinhart, TMS 118-10-02-008, $500.
  • Linda Stabler to Kristen Lynn Strange, Kristi L. Strange, Mandi S. McMillan and Mandi E. McMillan, TMS 022-00-00-008, $5.
  • Mamie Brown and Tammi Green to Tammy nRose Reinhart, TMS 117-00-02-009, $123.49.
  • Bertha Morgan and Tammi Green to Tammy Rose Reinhart, TMS 150-14-08-004, $238.08.
  • Kenneth D. McMillan to Kenneth Scott McMillan, TMS 020-00-00-021, $5.
  • The Gressette Company LLC to Calhoun Trading Company, Inc., TMS 177-00-00-001, $5.
  • White Riverside LLC to Debra Kaye White, TMS 151-00-00-010/-009/-053., $5.
  • Angela Ott, Angela Hartley, Diane Binks, Dianne Binks, and Dianne Drafts to Robert Ryan Hartley, TMS 008-00-00-013/-040/-074/-075, $5.
