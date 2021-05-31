CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, May 5-21, 2021.
- ZAPO LLC to The Courtyard Group LLC, TMS 232-00-03-044, ETAL, $280,250.
- Jan B. Burgess and Helen D. Bull Trust to Patricia Bull Burgin, TMS 150-14-02-004, $35,957.
- David Edward Brandenburg, David E. Brandenburg, and Edith Ann Brandenburg, to Hugo S. Lyons and Debbie H. Lyons, TMS 195-00-00-015, ETAL, $300,000.
- Avant Congaree Riverbend LLC to US 6 LLC, TMS 028-00-00-016, $577,903.
- Avant Congaree Riverbend LLC to US 6 LLC, TMS 023-00-03-074, $18,500.
- W. Keitt Wannamaker, Jr., to Luther B. Wannamaker, Jr., TMS 144-00-00-021, $200,000.
- Lucia F. Carroll to James C. Burke and Jacquelyn L. Burke, TMS 117-00-02-043, $300,000.
- Rhonda Z. Berry, Glenda Z. Shuler, and Sandra Z. Lambeth, to Williams Phillips, TMS 079-00-01-026 and -044, $163,000.
- Sylvia M. Kennerly and Shanna B. Welch to Shanna B. Welch, TMS 134-00-00-019, $5.
- Marian Asley Summers and Ashley S. Salley to Marian Ashley Summers and Jeffery Wilson Harvey, TMS 157-03-00-003, $5.
- Denise Goff to Home Team Development LLC, TMS 119-15-06-016, $5,000.
- Felkels LLC to BRU Investments LLC, TMS 118-15-12-001, $220,000.
- Chad Williams and Heather Williams to Amanda Joe L. Browning and Bryan Zeigler, TMS 068-00-00-009 and -040, $2,500.
- Brian L. Adams to Brian R. Adams, TMS 102-00-00-026, $5.
- Gerald C. Lepley and Janet M. Lepley to James N. Hudson and Nancy Hudson, TMS 2321-00-02-027, $57,000.
- James M. Hutto, Jr., to Thomas W. Jones and Linda M. Jones, TMS 191-00-03-005, $10,000.
- Danny Travis Kingsmore and Stacie S. Kingsmore to Tabitha Pacheco Breland and Kody Austin, TMS 129-00-00-015, $360,000.
- Jeff G. Reid, Jr., and Pamela Ellen Reid Linton to Ann Reid West, TMS 176-00-01-068, $5.
- Jeff G. Reid, Jr., and Ann Reid West to Pamela Ellen Reid Linton, TMS 175-00-00-008, $5.
- Ann Reid West and Pamela Ellen Reid Linton to Jeff G. Reid, Jr., TMS 176-00-01-001, $5.
- Hardison Breland and Tabitha M. Hardison to Scott B. Stephens, TMS 118-013-002-001, $192,000.
- Eric Sox to J. K. Smith, Inc., TMS 023-00-01-046, $28,000.
- Daniel L. McGrew to Sandra Louise McGrew and Sherry Lynn McGrew, TMS 073-00-03-036, 073-00-03-036, $5.
- M. U. C. H. LLC to Hollow Bridge Holdings LLC, TMS 232-00-02-033 and -036, $480.000.
- Cory A. Cook to Brandon R. Joiner and Michelle Joiner, TMS 201-00-00-039, $7,250.
- Lynda W. Deloach to Sabrina Lee, TMS 070-00-02-020 ETAL, $50,000.
- Jackie P. Crawford and S. Larry Price to Harry L. Ott and Mark A. Ott, TMS 064-00-01-001 and -009, $290,480.
- S. Larry Price to Jackie P. Crawford, TMS 064-00-01-001, $064-00-01-001,
- Susan H. C ross Susan H. Cross and William F. Brewer, TMS 130-03-08-006, $5.
- Pat Lee Cummings and Jessie Cummings to Tyrone Gordon, TMS 052-00-04-01, $5,000.
- Joy Hughes to Tunita Doan, TMS 072-00-00-046, $9,000.
- John H. Robins and Jessie M. Robins to Anthony Wolfe, TMS 176-00-02-011, $8,000.
- John H. Robins and Jessie M. Robins to Aaliyah Jamaica Moorer, TMS 176-00-02-011, $4,000.
- Sara Neil Thompson to Rebecca M. Crim, TMS 077-00-01-01e4, $2,000.
- Ronnie E. Bozard to Christian Albert Wolfe and William Lee Wolfe, TMS 052-00-05-023, $12,000.
- Juanita Kannaday Pridgen to Thomas E. Kohn, TMS 052-00-05-006, $12,500.
- James Matthews and Yvonne K. Matthews to Brian A. Moss, TMS 116-16-10-001, $1,2000.
- Preston T. Davis and Georgia L. Davis to Larry W. Norton, TMS 058-00-00-038, $60,180.
- Rango F. Williams and Darlane G. Williams to Christopher L. Raper and Rhonda M. Raper, TMS 221-10-00-009, $425,000.
- Old Number Six LLC to J. Drew Evans and Emily Ann Evans, TMS 129-00-00-078, $5.
- Thomas Reid and Barbara L. Reid to Donna J. Reed and James R. Reed, TMS 066-00-02-051, -052, -052, -053, and -065, $300,000.
- Melvin Shirer and Sherry D. Shirer to Charles B. Shirer, TMS 118-09-10-006, $10.
- Reza Shakibanasab and Lauren V. Shakibanasab to Greg Haselden and Georgia Haselden, TMS 220-00-00-016, $85,000.
- Valarie Bartley and Ravalla Bartley to Mary Lee Owens, Valarie Owens, and Ravalla Bartley, TMS 125-00-00-016, $5.
- Mary Ethel G. Dent and Patrick Hampton Den to KBBH Propeties LLC, TMS 130-03-06-016
- Karen Sammons to Hubert Sammons, TMS 075-00-00-013-014, $5.
- Harry Lee Hartley to Danielle Pough, TMS 070-00-04-010, $5.
- Mark Hormne and Natalie Horne to Mark Hormne and Natalie Horne, TMS 030-00-01-031, $5.
- Security Federal Bank, Security Federal Trust Inc., and The Helen M. Geiger IRA Trust to Helen M. Geiger, TMS 0309-00-02-031, $5.
- David McGee and Karen McGee to Neeley Property Management LLC, TMS 020-00-00-034, $750,000.