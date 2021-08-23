CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, June 25 to July 7, 2021.
- Blake T. Prince and Blake Prince to Kurt Alexander Hoberg and Marguerite Anne Pellissier, TMS 214-00-00-030, $67,000
- Donald E. Crim and Jill M. Crim to Robert E. Howell and Barbara J. Howell, TMS 063-00-00-045, $70,000
- Lakewilde Development LLC to Johnny B. McMahan Jr. and Laura L. McMahan, TMS 219-00-02-058, $75,000
- Edward C. Lee III to Chloe A. Sutton, TMS 096-00-00-019, $140,000
- Courtyard Group LLC to Hunter Quinn Homes LLC, TMS 232-00-02-075, $32,000
- Courtyard Group LLC to Hunter Quinn Homes LLC, TMS 232-00-02-059, $32,000
- Courtyard Group LLC to Hunter Quinn Homes LLC, TMS 232-00-02-063, $32,000
- Melanie C. Caswell to Brandi Nicole Oliver, TMS 037-00-00-036, $7,000
- Travis Hampton Durr and Ashley P. Durr to Brian G. Burnside, TMS 118-13-05-026, $249, 900
- Justice F. Beach and Kaitlyn N. Beach to Christine C. Rasp, TMS 232-00-01-020, $17,500
- David D. Miller, David M. Miller, Carmen B. De La Cruz and Rachel A. Cooper to Cynthia Miller Cotton, TMS 118-10-09-016, $5
- Joseph J. Knight to Robert McKeown and Amy McKeown, TMS 052-00-04-025, $265,000
- John L. Robbs and Susie Robbs Quinn to Krista Blumhorst and Troy P. Blumhorst, TMS 230-00-02-016, $280,000
- Glenda Geiger Hardee to James L. Hardee Jr. and Glenda G. Hardee, TMS 053-00-02-074, $5
- Jason M. Hollingsworth and Stephanie F. Hollingsworth to Jason M. Hollingsworth and Stephanie F. Hollingsworth, TMS 059-00-02-008, $5
- Cornelia N. Hane to Dreher Marion Hane, TMS 021-00-00-043, $5
- David E. Suttlemyre to Jessica M. Suttlemyre, TMS 114-00-00-058, $5
- Reginald O. Saylor to Terry O. Saylor, TMS 040-00-00-024, 026 and 077, 040-00-00-024, 040-00-00-026, $0
- William David Hinkle to Raymond R. Stabler, TMS 046-00-00-048, $32,302
- Ray E. Wightman, Patsy Drake Wightman and Patsy D. Atwood to James Lee Ahrens and Sandy Marie Ahrens, TMS 080-00-01-010, $699,000
- Robert W. Hooper Sr. to Clayton M. Spradely and Diane B. Spradley, TMS 127-00-03-017, $2,000
- Furman Wise Jr. to Beverly T. Wise, Justine Wise, Sheena Martin and Kristi Wise, TMS 107-00-00-030, 108-00-00-001, 107-00-00-030, 108-00-00-001, $5
- Betsy B. Jeter and Ken Banks to Martin R. Banks, TMS 093-00-03-052, $0
- Lottie C. Green to Wanda L. Adams Green, TMS 080-00-02-022, $0
- Wesley K. Wannamaker Jr., Luci W. Daley and Talley W. Kayser to Longstreet Farm Properties LLC, TMS 171-00-00-001 and 002, 171-00-00-002, $313,375
- Joan Ball and Tamier Ball to Kimberly M. Sims and Kyle T. Sims, TMS 130-00-00-006, $176,000
- Bobby Stanley Bagley and Francena Owens Bagley to Harry L. Ott and Linda F. Ott, TMS 067-00-00-051, $14,000
- Martin R. Banks, W. Ken Banks, Betsy B. Jeter to David A. Stone and Kathryn B. Stone, TMS 093-00-03-023, $335, 280