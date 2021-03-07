 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
0 comments
editor's pick

CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Home for sale
ILLUSTRATION

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 16-17, 2021. 

  • Kenneth B. Dudley to Lucas McLane, TMS 008-00-00-054, $1,221.
  • Carolyn Nelson Wimberly and The Carolyn Nelson Wimberly Revocable Trust to Asndrew Dean Weels, TMS 130-03-10-006, $148,000.
  • Eric J. Simensen, Hellen Raysor P. Simensen, and The Richard J. Simensen Revocable Trust to Helen Raysor P. Simensen, TMS 104-00-04-006, $5.
  • Hannah Marie Rhodes to CDP St. Matthews LLC, TMS 073-00-01-015, $149,000.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News