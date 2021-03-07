CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 16-17, 2021.
- Kenneth B. Dudley to Lucas McLane, TMS 008-00-00-054, $1,221.
- Carolyn Nelson Wimberly and The Carolyn Nelson Wimberly Revocable Trust to Asndrew Dean Weels, TMS 130-03-10-006, $148,000.
- Eric J. Simensen, Hellen Raysor P. Simensen, and The Richard J. Simensen Revocable Trust to Helen Raysor P. Simensen, TMS 104-00-04-006, $5.
- Hannah Marie Rhodes to CDP St. Matthews LLC, TMS 073-00-01-015, $149,000.
