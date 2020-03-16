CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 21 March 6, 2020. 

  • Yulando Green to Yulando Green and Vernon Brown, TMS 003-00-00-035, $5.
  • Roger O. Haynes, Eric Shuler, and Willie Shuler, Jr., to Pernelle Robins, TMS 156-00-00-011, $5.
  • Sloan Burns to Brittany Ariel Sandifer and John C. Sandifer, TMS 118-14-04-008, $176,311.
  • Marion O. Staley, to Andrew Sebatiuion Bryan and Rosemarie Aleantara Bryan, TMS 070-00-03-028, $5,200.
  • McMahan Enterprises LLC to Calhoun Storage LLC, TMS 129-00-00-037, $210,000.
  • W. Dixon Whetstone III to Willard Raysor Wise and Laura Elizabeth Whetstone Wise, TMS 164-00-00-007, $5.00.
  • Virginia E. Evans, John P. Evans, and Clarence F. Evans Trust to Wanda Virginia Evans Salley, TMS 073-00-02-039,-040,-041.-042,-043,-044,-068,045,-046,-047,-048,-049,-050,-051,-062,-054,-056,-058,-059,-061,-063,-064,-065,-066,-067,-061, $10.00.
  • Talitha Baker, Sharon Aull Thomas, and Sharon Aull Stufft, to Anthony Lee Aull and Pansy Sharon Aull, to Anthony Lee Aull and Pansy Sharon Aull, TMS 020-00-00-042, $11,500.
  • Margaret S. Mims, J. D. Shirer, and Michael P. Shirer, to Linda S. Koucky, TMS 212-00-00-002, $5.
  • Linda S. Koucky, J. D. Shirer, and Margaret S. Mims, to Michael P. Shirer, TMS 212-00-00-002, $5.
  • Margaret S. Mms, Linda S. Koucky, and Michel P. Shirer, to J. D. Shirer, Jr., TMS 212-00-00-002, $5.
  • Margaret S. Mims, Linda S. Koucku, and Michael P. Shirer, to J. D. Shirer, Jr., TMS 212-00-00-002, $5.
  • Linda S. Koucky, J. D. Shirer, Michael P. Shirer, to Margaret S. Mims, TMS 212-00-00-002, $5.
  • Marjan Smith Lucas and Edwin McGeachey Smith, Jr., to SFR Properties, LP, TMS 209-00-00-024, $706,382.
  • Jeramy Sightler to Cullen Bay Construction LLC, TMS 130-03-04-006, $5.
  • M, Jeannette Moorer Jeffcoat, Jeanette M. Jeffcoat, and D. Gregory Moorer, to Margie V. Smith and Margie V. Moorer, TMS 150-15-07-006, $5.
  • Margie V. Smith and Margie V. Moorer to Gregory T. Gammon, TMS 150-15-07-006, $100.,000.
  • Jeremy Crim and Jeremy W. Crim to Jeremy W. Crim and Rebecca Crim, TMS 077-00-01-013, $5.
  • Cullen Bay Construction LLC to Britney M. Irick, TMS 130-03-04-006, $150,000.
