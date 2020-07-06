CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS


The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, June 16-25, 2020. 

  • Calhoun County to Newton Truck Parts, Inc., TMS 001-00-00-006, $19,500.
  • Shawn T. Pound to Austin J. Minchew, TMS 078-00-02-001/-002, $230,000.
  • Lowman, LLC. To Denise S. Maurer and Louis C. Maurer, TMS 231-00-03-016, $315,000.
  • Barbara Porterfield to George Porterfield and George Porterfield, Jr., TMS 052-00-05-009, $10.
  • George Porterfield, Jr., to Barbara Porterfield, TMS 052-00-05-008, $10.
  • Gramling & Gramling to Clarence L. Myrick and Jacxqueline LLC, TMC 130-00-00-040, $15,000.
  • Thelma Gates Dawkins, Edityh Rast Gates, Jerry Gates, Lawton Btrowder, Nicolas Browder, Mary Marlin Ferguson, Lilie Quirion, Grover Harley, Jerie Harley, Jason Shuler, William Shuler, Belinda McCall, Juanita Tyson, James David Gates, and Melindas Herndon, to DJS Properties LLC, TMS 144-00-00-007, 008, 012, 013, 016, $680,000.
  • Angela Golson to Terry M. Beck and Judy L. Beck, TMS 068-00-00-026, $32,199.70.
  • Robert Brett Weaver to James Avent, TMS 179-00-00-030, $35,000.
