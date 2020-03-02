CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 10-23, 2020. 

  • Lowcountry Private Lending LLC to MWOC LLC. TMS 002-00-00-002, $5.
  • James A. Miles, Sr. and Freeda Miles to McCants Family LLC, TMS 230-00-01-004, $60,000.
  • Joseph A. Yuhas and Sandra L. Yuhas to Susan Ellen Wyland, TMS 231-00-02-010, $10.
  • Brandi Marie ¬Valdez, Jose Gustavo Adolfo Valdez, Jose Gustavo Adolfo Valdez Mendez, and Jose Gustavo Valdez, to Brandi Marie Valdez and Jose Gustavo Adolfo Valdez Mendez, TMS 066-00-01-013, $5.
  • Mable Christie and Tammi Green to Marquez Claxton, TMS 168-00-02-029, 497.19.
  • Levicey Bonaparte and Tammi Green to Michael Brantley, TMS 118-09-07-004, $214.10.
  • Robert Brett Weaver to Frances V. Weaver, TMS 179-00-00-013, $5.
