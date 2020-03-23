CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

You have free articles remaining.
The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, March 6-13, 2020.
- John F. Geiger, Jr., to Herbert M. Geiger, TMS 053-00-02-067, $5.
- Christopher Smith to Jesse D. Riley, TMS 130-03-07-018, $6,000.
- Christopher Smith to Mitchell Todd Johnson and Kimberly Johnson, TMS 130—03-06-027 and 130-03-07-019, $20,000.
- Christopher Smith to Annabelle Z. Dempsey and Richard W. Dempsey, TMS 130-03-07-017, $2,750.
- The First Church of God to First Church God of St. Matthews, TMS 122-00-02-050, $5.
- Lula Stabler Wannamaker and Guy Oliver Wannamaker Crichlow, TMS 233-01-00-014, $179,000.
- Raymond L. Jacobs and Paula W, Jacobs to Nellie Crichlow, TMS 233-01-00-014, $179,000.
- Brian Williams Knotts to Jeremy Earl Knotts, TMS 080-00-01-028, $10,000.
- Javery Knotta to Jeremy Earl Knotts, TMS 080-00-01-028, $5.
- Joseph Wannamaker to Annie J. Wannamaker, TMS 075-00-0Margaret S. Mims to J. D. Shirer, TMS 209-00-00-004/212-00-00-043/212-00-00-049, $350,000.