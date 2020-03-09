CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

You have free articles remaining.
The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, February 21-28, 2020.
- Frances V. Weaver to Robert Brett Weaver, TMS 179-00-00-029, $5.
- Frances V. Weaver to Robert Brett Weaver, TMS 179-00-00-030, $5.
- Leslie Resse, Robert W. Reese, and Leslie A. ReeseRevocable Agreement to Monty Rick Parks and Erin Teates Parks, TMS 233-01-00-007, $5.
- Claudette I. Moreno and Thomas A. Moreno to Anthony Blake Bolen and Renee S. Bolen, TMS 065-00-00- $31,0900.
- Bernard J. Kozlowski and Renee A. Koslowski, TMS 023-00-03-072, $10.
- Skylar Go;son to Angela Golson, TMS 066-00-00-026&026, $5.
- Danny W. McDaniel to Marci C, McDaniel, TMS 078-00-02-011,. $5.
- Edward Lewis Rast, Jr. And Milton Stephen Rast to Kimberly Goodwin, TMS 008-00-00-014, $60,000.
- Kimberly Goodwin to Shawn M. Simmons and Kari Simmons, TMS 008-00-00-014, $36,000.
- Thomas Dewayne Matthews to Donny Ray Matthews, TMS 230-00-03-035, $25,000.
- Jane Louise M. Hixson and Mary Grahaqm McCollough to Ronald A. Sloter and Emily Sloter, TMS 150-14-12-013, $109,000.
- Johnnie R. McLellan and Brenda H. McLellan to Johnnie R. McLellan and Brenda H. McLellan, TMS 157-00-00-036, $5.
- Kenneth L. Frederick and Phila Marshelle Cason Trust to Dennis R. Rucker and Faye R. Rucker, TMS 015-00-00-005, $34,160.