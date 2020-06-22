CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, June 5-16, 2020. 

  • Amanda J. Waters, Amanda Jill Davis, and Jill Amanda Davis to Jacob A. Stone and Ashlee Rose Stone, TMS 119-16-05-001, $103,000.
  • Jill Hyde to Stephen D. Hyde, TMS 069-00-04-036, $5
  • Michael Edward Sease and Mary Murl S. Kearse to Shawn T. Pound, TMS 078-00-02-001 and 002, $215,000,
  • Martin R. Banks to David Lore, TMS 104-00-02-104 and 105, $115,000.
  • Shannon M. Donnelly to Judson A. Jordan and Catherine W. Jordan, TMS 1119-00-00-001, -003, and 037, $145,000.
  • Winifred K. Wannamaker to Claire W. McCunniff and Jo Ellen Wannamaker Ott, TMS 129-00-00-025, $5.
  • Gladys G. Rush and Gladys G. Kemmerlin to Luther Noney Kemmerlin, TMS 181-00-02-018, $5.
  • Louie Golden to Lois Shaun Golden, TMS 118-08-08-002, $1.
