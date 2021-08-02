 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS
0 comments
editor's pick

CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Home for sale
ILLUSTRATION

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, June 15-24, 2021. 

  • Net Properties LLC to Maria Brao, TMS 104-00-02-108, $6,934.51
  • Willie Mae Kirkland to Levern Kirkland, Laverne Kirkland and Willie Mae Buckman Kirkland, TMS 118-13-06-004 and 005, $0
  • Anthony M. Furtick to Evan Cox, TMS 069-00-01-094, $10,000.
  • Joyce M. Spigner to Reggie Northcutt, TMS 219-00-02-022, $11,500.
  • Maria A. Contreras to REG Solutions LLC, TMS 128-00-00-036, $13,300.
  • Brain Favor to Shelia Favor, TMS 080-00-02-031, $2,000.
  • Catherine W. Burnside to Advocacy Trust LLC The Special Needs Trust FBO Teresa Mata Jolly, TMS 061-00-00-008, $250,000.
  • Michael J. Collins and Paula T. Collins to Michael J. Collins, Paula T. Collins and The Collins Family Living Trust, TMS.
  • 099-00-02-018 and 020, $5.
  • Russell G. Lamberth to Vincent K. Partin and Dorothy O. Drawdy, TMS 053-00-01-042, $175,500.
  • John H. Robins and Jessie M. Robins to Emanuel D. Fludd, TMS 176-00-02-073, $4,000.
  • Curtis Jefferson to Charles E. McDougald and Betty Sue McDougald, TMS 073-00-03-021, $139,900.
  • Mike M. Fairey to Coy H. Bradley Jr. and Rhoetta M. Bradley, TMS 130-01-01-001, $20,000.
  • Vicki Jean Metz to Chris Pound and Lisa Pound, TMS 219-00-02-023, $15,000.
  • Sarah L. Wilson and Hammie Lucious Pinckney to James T. Gibbons, TMS 118-09-01-007, $28,000.
  • Carolina C. Worsencroft to Samuel D. Montgomery III, TMS 062-00-00-075, 063-00-00-049 and 062-0-00-043, $228,000.
  • Shanna B. Welch to Lisa Marie Jones, TMS 134-00-00-019, $125,000.
  • Linda M. Bryant and Linda McCray Kemmerlin to Richard Dennis Welch Jr., TMS 119-16-06-003, $107,000.
  • Ray Russell, Ray D. Russell, Carol J.A. Russell, Carol J. Russell to Maria T. Ackerly, TMS 121-00-02-006, $27,995.
  • Hercules Huggins to Darl L. Johnson, TMS 211-11-00-011, $3,800.
  • Clarence L. Myrick and Jacqueline B. Myrick to Clarence L. Myrick and Jacqueline B. Myrick, TMS 130-00-00-034 and 040, $0.
  • Evangelos V. Katsoulis to Josiah Gill McCallum, TMS 007-00-02-069, $12,000.
  • CDP St. Matthews LLC to Tricom Associates LLC, TMS 073-00-01-015, $1,550,000.
  • Michael H. Holt and Carla D. Holton to Benny C. Williams and Mattie B. Williams, TMS 118-15-06-003, $201,240.
  • Jonathan Earl Smith to Angela Smith Mount, TMS 100-00-00-083 and 084, 100-00-00-010 and 100-00-00-010, $5.
  • Angela Smith Mount to Jonathan Earl Smith, TMS 100-00-00-010, $5.
  • Beverly A. Felton to Don Christopher Easterlin and Kimberly M. Easterlin, TMS 073-00-03-026, $0.
  • Keith Allan Williams to Brandon C. Swatts and Mariah M. Swatts, TMS 127-00-03-038 and 127-00-03-038, $270,000.
  • Curnell H. Canady and Tangula Hook, TMS 066-00-02-010, $10,000.
  • Jamie L. Pruitt to Mark D. Wilson and Sandra D. Wilson, TMS 059-00-01-019, $70,300.
  • Net Properties LLC to Latisha P. Gilbert, TMS 104-00-02-118, $5,850.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News