CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, June 15-24, 2021.
- Net Properties LLC to Maria Brao, TMS 104-00-02-108, $6,934.51
- Willie Mae Kirkland to Levern Kirkland, Laverne Kirkland and Willie Mae Buckman Kirkland, TMS 118-13-06-004 and 005, $0
- Anthony M. Furtick to Evan Cox, TMS 069-00-01-094, $10,000.
- Joyce M. Spigner to Reggie Northcutt, TMS 219-00-02-022, $11,500.
- Maria A. Contreras to REG Solutions LLC, TMS 128-00-00-036, $13,300.
- Brain Favor to Shelia Favor, TMS 080-00-02-031, $2,000.
- Catherine W. Burnside to Advocacy Trust LLC The Special Needs Trust FBO Teresa Mata Jolly, TMS 061-00-00-008, $250,000.
- Michael J. Collins and Paula T. Collins to Michael J. Collins, Paula T. Collins and The Collins Family Living Trust, TMS.
- 099-00-02-018 and 020, $5.
- Russell G. Lamberth to Vincent K. Partin and Dorothy O. Drawdy, TMS 053-00-01-042, $175,500.
- John H. Robins and Jessie M. Robins to Emanuel D. Fludd, TMS 176-00-02-073, $4,000.
- Curtis Jefferson to Charles E. McDougald and Betty Sue McDougald, TMS 073-00-03-021, $139,900.
- Mike M. Fairey to Coy H. Bradley Jr. and Rhoetta M. Bradley, TMS 130-01-01-001, $20,000.
- Vicki Jean Metz to Chris Pound and Lisa Pound, TMS 219-00-02-023, $15,000.
- Sarah L. Wilson and Hammie Lucious Pinckney to James T. Gibbons, TMS 118-09-01-007, $28,000.
- Carolina C. Worsencroft to Samuel D. Montgomery III, TMS 062-00-00-075, 063-00-00-049 and 062-0-00-043, $228,000.
- Shanna B. Welch to Lisa Marie Jones, TMS 134-00-00-019, $125,000.
- Linda M. Bryant and Linda McCray Kemmerlin to Richard Dennis Welch Jr., TMS 119-16-06-003, $107,000.
- Ray Russell, Ray D. Russell, Carol J.A. Russell, Carol J. Russell to Maria T. Ackerly, TMS 121-00-02-006, $27,995.
- Hercules Huggins to Darl L. Johnson, TMS 211-11-00-011, $3,800.
- Clarence L. Myrick and Jacqueline B. Myrick to Clarence L. Myrick and Jacqueline B. Myrick, TMS 130-00-00-034 and 040, $0.
- Evangelos V. Katsoulis to Josiah Gill McCallum, TMS 007-00-02-069, $12,000.
- CDP St. Matthews LLC to Tricom Associates LLC, TMS 073-00-01-015, $1,550,000.
- Michael H. Holt and Carla D. Holton to Benny C. Williams and Mattie B. Williams, TMS 118-15-06-003, $201,240.
- Jonathan Earl Smith to Angela Smith Mount, TMS 100-00-00-083 and 084, 100-00-00-010 and 100-00-00-010, $5.
- Angela Smith Mount to Jonathan Earl Smith, TMS 100-00-00-010, $5.
- Beverly A. Felton to Don Christopher Easterlin and Kimberly M. Easterlin, TMS 073-00-03-026, $0.
- Keith Allan Williams to Brandon C. Swatts and Mariah M. Swatts, TMS 127-00-03-038 and 127-00-03-038, $270,000.
- Curnell H. Canady and Tangula Hook, TMS 066-00-02-010, $10,000.
- Jamie L. Pruitt to Mark D. Wilson and Sandra D. Wilson, TMS 059-00-01-019, $70,300.
- Net Properties LLC to Latisha P. Gilbert, TMS 104-00-02-118, $5,850.