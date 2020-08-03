CALHOUN PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The following property transfers are on file at the Calhoun County Courthouse, July 6-24, 2020.
- Crystal A. Spires to Heather Wise and Melissa M. Cordova, TMS 075-00-00-007, $5.
- Shirley C. Langley to Terence M. Crichlow, TMS 194-00-00-030, $215,000.
- Charlie, Inc. To Tasheda Whren, TMS 074-00-03-057, $10,500.
- Michael W. Chavis to Robert Brett Weaver, TMS 197-00-00-055, $160,000.
- Clarissa E. McCulla to Scott McCulla, TMS 032-00-03-073 and -078, $15.
- Louis Morales to Deborah C. Glover, TMS 069-00-092-071, $13,900.
- Clarence O'Neal Sessions and Betty R. Sessions to Betty R. Sessions and The Betty R. Sessions Living Trust, TMS 222-14-00-001, $5.
- Tyrone Pearson to Wilgeena C. Ruth, TMS 014-00-01-026, $1.
- Kimberly H. Sox and William Donald Hair Revocable Trust to Kimberly H. Sox, TMS 092-00-01-014, $5.
- Kimberly H. Sox and William Donald Hair Revocable Trust to Kimberly H. Sox, 092-00-01-012, $5.
- Wanda Virginia Evans Salley and D. C. Shirley, Jr., to Monroe Fields, Jr., TMS 073-00-02-068, $12000.
- Billie Jean Slawson to Todd A. Jacobs, Teresa V. May Jacobs, and Robert Austin Hicks, TMS 158-00-00-008, $120,000.
- Mary S. Teasley and Mary Sue Teasley to Kimberly Crim and James E. Crim, TMS 077-00-03-030, $5.
- William A. Cartwright III to George E. Hair, TMS 074-00-01-049, $5,000.
- Ehhie A. Rivers and Stanley J. Rivers to Genevieve W. Jones and Deandre Tyrell Wiiliams, TMS 100-00-00-063, $5.
- Raymond James Bingley, and Helen Louise Kershaw to Donald E. Erbe, and Margaret A. Erbe Living Trust, TMS 231-00-03-046, $76,500.
- George Laing and Cheryl D. Laing to Ashlin Taylor, TMS 118-13-04-001, $192,000.
- Carl W. Thompson, Donnell J. Thompson, Thomas A. Baker, Jethro J. Adams, and Inez T. Adams, to Jonathan Leifer and Lindsay Leifer, TMS 218-00-009-002, $133,000.
- Marvin F. Marten to Nellie Crichlow, TMS 194-00-00-029, $8,500.
- Edna Mickens to Thomas Carson, TMS 044-00-00-045, $6,000.
- Charlee, Inc. to Demario Sawyer, TMS 0764-00-03-075 and -076, $14,000.
- Eleanor G. Darby to Sha Haynes, TMS 117-14-00-020, $4,000.
- AFNOCO, LLC to Tresa KJ. Milligan, TMS 099-00-02-053,.m $29,000.
- Gregg Leonard Bowen to Heather Ann Steff Bell, TMS 069-00-02-074, $13,000.
- Brookland Enterprises LLC to Sharron Bates, TMS 130-02-02-009, $1,350.00.
- Clemmon Porter, Eugene Porter, and Charles P. Ramsey to Karen Ann Porter, TMS 097-00-00-045
- Barbara Porterfield to Lakesha L. P. Brown, TMS 052-00-05-008, $5.
- Ailden Riley to Wanda G. Riley, TMS 104-00-02-087, $5.
